Cooperstown
The Living Stations of the Cross, A Walk Through the Passion of Christ, 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St. Reception to follow in parish hall.
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, Pioneer and Elm streets. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weeblycom.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Fried beer-battered haddock dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Takeout available. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 39 Walnut St.
Living Archive Project reception, 5 to 8 p.m., Community Arts Network of Oneonta, 11 Ford Ave. For info: livingarchive-catskills.org or canoneonta.org
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Julie Licata and Friends, World Percussion, 7:30 p.m., FPAC. For info and tickets: www.OneontaConcertAssociation.org
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Focused on careers in agriculture and livestock. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Winfield
Mount Markham High School Musical, ‘Frozen Jr.,’ 7 to 8:30 p.m., school auditorium, 500 Fairground Road. Purchase tickets at the door. For info: 315-790-7903 or cnelson@mmcsd.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 12 to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
Artist talk and poetry reading with Ashley Cooper and A.E. Stallings, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Children’s program: ‘The Revery Garden,’ 11 a.m. to noon, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Delhi
Earlville
Cold Chocolate, 7 to 9 p.m., Arts Café, Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com
Hartwick
‘The Great Eggstravaganza,’ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Hwy 80. Egg Hunt starting at 11:15 a.m.
Hobart
Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m., for student exhibit ‘Quiet Moments in My Life,’ MURAL Art Gallery, 631 Main St. For info: www.muralartgallery.org
Middlefield
True Friends, Nancy Waller Art for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Watercolors and silkscreens. For info: text/call 315-941-9607.
North Afton
North Afton Cemetery Association, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church. For info: 607-639-1446.
Oneonta
Visit with Easter Bunny, 10 a.m. to noon, Farmers’ Market, FPAC atrium, 24 Market St. Photos, coloring contest, take-home goodies, basket giveaway. Sponsored by Destination Oneonta.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Indoor spring rummage sale, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: info@superheroeshs.org
Live broadcast of Metropolitan Opera: ‘Falstaff,’ 12:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
‘The Story Tour,’ 6:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.thestorytour.org
Symposium: ‘The (up)Roaring 2020s,’ 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. For info: 607-431-4327 or chernyake@hartwick.edu/symposium.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
West Winfield
Mount Markham High School Musical, ‘Frozen Jr.,’ 2 to 3:30 p.m., school auditorium, 500 Fairground Road. Purchase tickets at the door. For info: 315-790-7903 or cnelson@mmcsd.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
“The Diamond District — Jews in Baseball,” 11 a.m., Village Hall, 22 Main St. For info and reservations: tbeoneonta@gmail.com, 607-432-5522.
Sugaring Off Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. Pancakes, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities and shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Franklin
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Franklin Fire Department, 351 Main St. Community Easter egg hunt follows at noon, village park.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, Brook Street.
Oneonta
Indoor spring rummage sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. For info: info@superheroeshs.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Documentary: ‘Uyra: The Rising Forest,’ 9 to 11 p.m., Hunt Union, Red Dragon Theater, SUNY Oneonta. As seen at Human Rights Watch Film Festival.
Unadilla
Worcester
Red Cross blood drive, 12 to 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 19 Katie Lane. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
