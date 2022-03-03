Friday

Cobleskill

COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org

Mid-Winter show opening, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring painting, sculpture, ceramics by local artists. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.

Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Feiends of the Village Library.

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Fleischmanns

‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com

Margaretville

Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyear gallery.org

Norwich

Chenango Student Art Show opening reception, awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org

Oneonta

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Walton

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Saturday

Bainbridge

Corvette Doo Wop Revue, 7 to 10 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info and tickets: 607-288-3882.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Mid-Winter show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring painting, sculpture, ceramics by local artists. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.

Book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Fleischmanns

‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com

Margaretville

Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org

Oneonta

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop

Members Show: opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. Show runs through March 19. For info: canooneonta.org

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Sidney

Altered Book workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.

Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.

Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Sunday

Cooperstown

Book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.

Delhi

Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.

Fleischmanns

‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com

Laurens

Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $12. Masonic Hall, 7 Brook St.

Margaretville

Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org

Oneonta

Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter Concert, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Presented by Oneonta Community Concert Band. For info: 607-376-7485 or find them on Facebook.

Gun Show: buy, sell, trade, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quality Inn, state Route 23, Southside. Sponsored by Midstate Arms Collectors.

Monday

Cobleskill

COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org

Delhi

Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, @ Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Oneonta

COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.

Sidney

Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.

Unadilla

Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.

Walton

Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing can be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.

Tags

Trending Video