Friday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: coopers townfoodpantry.org
Mid-Winter show opening, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring painting, sculpture, ceramics by local artists. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.
Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Feiends of the Village Library.
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyear gallery.org
Norwich
Chenango Student Art Show opening reception, awards ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Chenango Arts Council, 27 W. Main St. For info: 607-336-2787, info@chenangoarts.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Corvette Doo Wop Revue, 7 to 10 p.m., Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre, 15 N. Main St. For info and tickets: 607-288-3882.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Mid-Winter show, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Featuring painting, sculpture, ceramics by local artists. For info: facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown, 315-941-9607.
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Members Show: opening reception, 5 to 8 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. Show runs through March 19. For info: canooneonta.org
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Altered Book workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Village Library of Cooperstown, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of the Village Library.
Delhi
Community open swim, noon to 2 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
‘Hidden Gardens’ exhibit, noon to 4 p.m., 1053 Main Street Gallery. For info: www.1053maingallery.com
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $12. Masonic Hall, 7 Brook St.
Margaretville
Group Exhibit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Longyear Gallery, 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Oneonta
Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter Concert, 3 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Presented by Oneonta Community Concert Band. For info: 607-376-7485 or find them on Facebook.
Gun Show: buy, sell, trade, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Quality Inn, state Route 23, Southside. Sponsored by Midstate Arms Collectors.
Monday
Cobleskill
COVID-19 testing site, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, Bouck Hall ballroom, 106 Suffolk Circle. For appointments: https://tinyurl.com/3xv69ffh
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Community Lap Swim, 7 to 8 a.m., SUNY Delhi, @ Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Community Open Swim, 6 to 7:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Oneonta
COVID-19 Testing Site, 8:30 a.m. to noon, SUNY Oneonta, Emergency Services building. For required appointments: https://bit.ly/covid-test-oneonta
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing can be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.