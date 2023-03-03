Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Empty Bowls Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Christ Church Parish Hall, 69 Fair St. By suggested $20 donation. To benefit Cooperstown Food Pantry.
Delhi
‘Commemorating COVID’ exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Norwich
The Ryan Clan, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. Evening of Irish music. For info and tickets: 607-336-2787, ChenangoArts.org
Oneonta
Catskill Players auditions, 3 p.m., Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church. 66 Chestnut St. For info: nancybcouch@yahoo.com
‘Bernhardt/Hamlet,’ 2 and 7:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hamblin Theater. For info: suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows. For tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com; 1 to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Hunt Union Information Desk.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Mark Krammer Jazz Trio, 8 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. For info: find B Side on Facebook.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Laurens
Chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. Dine-in or takeout.
Oneonta
Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Midstate Arms Collectors.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Unadilla
Cobleskill
Peaceable Day Quilters, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fusion Church Hall, 375 N. Grand St.
Oneonta
‘Bernhardt/Hamlet,’ 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hamblin Theater. For info: suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows. For tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com; 1 to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Hunt Union Information Desk.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
