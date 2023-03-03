Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to a mixture of rain and wet snow late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.