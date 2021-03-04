Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers online. For info: LVOD607@gmail.com, 607-287-0036.
Fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Spring ‘21 O’Connor Chair Lecture, 7 p.m., Hartwick College. Four speaker panel will discuss ‘Self-Care During Stress.’ For info and access: www.hartwick.edu/oconnor
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Ice Harvesting exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. Featuring tools and photographs.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Tech Open Hours, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. In-person from 10 to 10:20 a.m., 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., 11 to 11:20 a.m., 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
LaurensTakeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. Takeout available. For info: 607-843-8166, americanlegion@stny.rr.com.
South Kortright
Takeout roast pork dinner, noon, Community Church, 10710 County Highway 18. By donation to benefit church.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse concert: Wes St. Onge, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. View: https://us02web.xoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Father Rausch Memorial Hall, 316 W. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., online. Featuring Philip Mehl, licensed social worker and nursing home administrator. Hosted by loss and grief counselor Bernadette Winters Bell. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Schenevus
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., Online. Discussion on proposed merger of Schenevus and Worcester school districts. Visit school websites and social media for link to the live stream forum.
