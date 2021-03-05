Saturday
Cooperstown
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Edmeston
Ice Harvesting exhibit, 9 a.m. to noon, Museum, 1 North St. Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GOHS, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Tech Open Hours, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Laurens
Takeout chicken and biscuit dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St.
Oxford
Sunday Community Breakfast, 7:30 to 11 a.m., American Legion Post 376, 117 S. Washington Ave. For info: 607-843-8166.
South Kortright
Takeout roast pork dinner, noon, Community Church, 10710 County Highway 18. By donation to benefit church.
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse concert: Wes St. Onge, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. View: https://us02web.xoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Hancock
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Father Rausch Memorial Hall, 316 W. Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., online. Featuring Philip Mehl, licensed social worker. Hosted by loss and grief counselor Bernadette Winters Bell. Available in several formats. For info: www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com
Schenevus
Merger Mondays, 6 p.m., Online. Discussion on proposed merger of Schenevus and Worcester school districts. Visit school websites and social media for link to the live stream forum.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 — celebrating food and National Pizza Day, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m. For registration info: www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m. Registration required. For info: www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/ or 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
The Community Calendar includes free and/or sponsored events by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com or mail to or drop off at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News, no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. A full list of events is available at www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.