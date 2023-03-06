Cobleskill
Peaceable Day Quilters, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fusion Church Hall, 375 N. Grand St.
Oneonta
‘Bernhardt/Hamlet,’ 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hamblin Theater. For info: suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows. For tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com; 1 to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Hunt Union Information Desk.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
A Night of Comedy Classic Films, 7 p.m., Film Society of Cooperstown, 22 Main St. ‘A Dog’s Life,’ ‘Charlie Chaplin Cops’ and ‘Number, Please.’ For info: 607-437-6903 or FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society , 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For info: 607-278-5149, 607-278-9971.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
