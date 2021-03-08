Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cobleskill
Tuesdays@2 — celebrating food and National Pizza Day, 2 to 3 p.m., Zoom. CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties. For info and to register: www.ccescoharie-otsego.org/Tuesdays@2.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Heat Smart Mohawk Valley, noon to 2 p.m., Online. Answers to questions about clean heating and cooling for home and business. To register: tinyurl.com/y3c69ttc
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Super Heros in Ripped Jeans Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 S. Main St., downstairs. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Libert St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Zoom Pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m. For registration info: www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/ or 607-563-1200.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m. Registration required. For info: www.facebook.com/pg/sidneylibrary/events/ or 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Wednesday
Delhi
Fernando Delgado and ‘Race and the Machine: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives on AI and Race,’ 6:30 p.m., online. For info and to register: www.getwokecatskills.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Walton
Virtual program: Finding Your Roots, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. For info and access: facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/, 607-865-5929.
