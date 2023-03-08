Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Heat Smart presentation, 6 p.m.; doors open at 5:45 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
‘Bernhardt/Hamlet,’ 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Hamblin Theater. For info: suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows. For tickets: oneonta.universitytickets.com; 1 to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Hunt Union Information Desk.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., On Zoom and Facebook Live, Featuring six Muslim women who co-authored ‘Our Ancestors Did Not Breath This Air.’ For info: brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Greene
GCS After Prom Committee dinner, fish fry or meatloaf, 4:30 to 7 p.m., takeout only, Bonnie’s Restaurant, 38 Genesee St. For info and orders: 607-656-9424.
Laurens
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St. Takeouts available.
Middlefield
‘True Friends’ exhibit opening, 4 to 6 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Exhibit by Nancy Waller for Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award. For info: call/text 31-941-9607.
Oneonta
Fish dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Featuring beer-battered fried haddock. Dine-in or takeout. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
Oneonta Rotary Club dine and dash event, 4 to 8 p.m., Panera Bread, 5006 State Route 23. Panera will donate 20% of sales to Oneonta Rotary. For info: facebook.com/oneontarotary.
Stephen Clair & The Pushbacks, 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom. Raw rock and roll, $5 in advance, $8 at door. For info: Find B Side on Facebook.
‘The Big Lebowski,’ 25th anniversary screening, 8 p.m. to midnight, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/yckseh7s
Richfield Springs
Career Night, 7 to 10 p.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. Focused on careers in law enforcement and firefighting. Suitable for junior-senior high school students, parents, guardians. For info: tonya@richfieldzone.org, rick@richfieldzone.org
Unadilla
Coffeehouse, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Bauer Community Center, 246 Main St.
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
