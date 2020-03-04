Thursday
Arkville
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Catskill Center/Firehouse, 43355 State Route 28. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
Cooperstown
Candidates Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Village Office Building, downstairs meeting room, 22 Main St. Sponsored by League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area.
Oneonta chapter of PEO program on Women’s Heart Health, 1 p.m., Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52. For info: 607-293-6149.
Delhi
Mahjong, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Downsville
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 10:25 to 10:50 a.m., Post Office/Community Church, 15126 State Route 30. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
Fishs Eddy
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 9:05 to 9:40 a.m., Post Office/Head Start, 121 O&W Circle. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
Halcottsville
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 2 to 2:15 p.m., Post Office/Firehouse, 387 Halcottsville Road. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
Oneonta
Awana Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 607-432-5712.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, sale: everything half off, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; WWII in Popular Culture; and other local history. Gift shop.
Oneonta Rotary Club, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: info@oneontarotary.org.
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Worcester
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
Friday
Cooperstown
Contradance, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, corner of Pioneer and Elm. For info: 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Jefferson
Open Mic Season 2, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Judd Hall, 163 Main St. Sponsored by Jefferson Central School Art Club and Jefferson Historical Society. For info: mhacklin@jeffersoncsd.org, rwilliams@jeffersoncsd.org.
Margaretville
Meet-and-Greet with Republican NY19 Congressional candidate Ola Hawatmeh, 6:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 903 Main St. For info: www.olaforcongress.com.
Oneonta
Oneonta Family Service Association fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., B Side Ballroom and Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive. For info: 607-432-2053, bsideballroom.com.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., sale, everything half off, 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noonto 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; WWII in Popular Culture; and other local history. Gift shop.
Oneonta Teen Center, 3 to 6 and 7 to 10:30 p.m., 4 Academy St. For info: 607-441-3999.
Fish dinner: baked or fried, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Richfield Springs
Stories Come Alive, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Richfield Springs Library, 102 Main St. For birth to 5 with a parent or caregiver. For info: 315-858-3200.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. For info: 607-563-3434.
South Kortright
Farmers Town Hall with Republican NY19 Congressional candidate Ola Hawatmeh, noon to 2 p.m., Don’s Dairy Supply. For info: www.olaforcongress.com.
Stamford
Daniel J. Palm Teen Center, 3 to 9 p.m., 66 Main St. Games, socialization, fun. For info: 607-214-4189.
Walton
Elijah’s Closet Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4 Mead St. Wheelchair lift and elevator available.
Worcester
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar announcements may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com, mailed or delivered to The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to or renewals of an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
