Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry and free clothing shop, 1 to 4 p.m., 464 River St. Lower level, behind St. Paul’s Church. For info: 607-510-4108.
Oneonta
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history
Kiwanis Club of Oneonta, noon, The Depot, 4 Railroad Ave.
Soup-to-Go, 4 to 5 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-6552.
Otego
Harris Memorial Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. For info: 607-988-6661.
Sidney
Adult coloring, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 River St. Also, clothing room open from 9:30 a.m. until noon. For info: 607-651-0258, 607-481-4702.
Tri-Town Dance & Social Club Dance Night, 6 to 9 p.m., VFW, 133 W. Main St. For info: 607-967-4504.
Walton
William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, open 2 to 6 p.m. Service limited to borrowing materials. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Oneonta
Awana Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 607-432-5712.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of local chapter of League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Unadilla
Program by Anita Grays on essential oils, 6:30 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131, unadillalibrary@gmail.com.
Worcester
Presentation: ‘Eight Prominent Women from Worcester’s Past,’ 6:30 p.m., Worcester Free Library, 168 Main. For info: 607-397-7309, worcesterfreelibrary.org.
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
