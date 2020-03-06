Saturday
Arkville
Free weekend, 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Catskill Recreation Center, 651 County Route 38. For Delaware County residents. For info: 607-832-5200, catskillrecreationcenter.org.
Cooperstown
Empty Bowls Soup Lunch, noon to 2 p.m., Christ Church, Cooperstown, 69 Fair St. To benefit Cooperstown Food Pantry.
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley. For info: cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, 607-547-6195.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Witches of the Catskills’ book signing and talk, 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Society, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum open, 9 a.m. noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. For info: 607-293-6635
Gilbertsville
Little Lambs Clothing Closet, 10 a.m. to noon, Gilbertsville Presbyterian Church, 9 Marion Ave. Free children’s clothing, infant to size 12. For info: 607-783-2867.
Hancock
Three-on-three basketball tournament, 9 a.m., Hancock Central School elementary gym, 67 Education Lane. Register: tinyurl.com/RumbleOn22.
Morris
Cornhole Tournament, noon, VFW Post 1417, 314 Ellis Road. Double elimination team event. $20 person.
Lenten pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 17 Church St.
Oneonta
Book talk and signing with Adrienne Martini, 3:30 p.m., Roots Brewing Co., 175 Main St. For info: Greentoad Bookstore, 607-433-8898.
The Daily Star Regional Spelling Bee, 10 a.m., Goodrich Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: 607-335-1200, ryanM@dcmoboces.com.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., last day of everything half off sale, 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters public opening reception, 2 to 3 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960.
Oneonta Teen Center, 3 to 6 and 7 to 10:30 p.m., 4 Academy St. For info: 607-441-3999.
2020 Paint Fest, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oneonta World of Learning at Fox Care Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info: tinyurl.com/OWLPaint2020.
Workshop: Value-added Grain Enterprise, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Center for Agricultural Development and Enterpreneurship, 189 Main St. 5th floor. Register: cadefarms.org/2020-workshop-registration, 607-433-2545.
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Soup supper to benefit Otego community, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Church St.
Oxford
Community Seed Swap, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Winter Farmers’ Market, 32 Main St. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org.
Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Paul’s Parish House, 32 Main St.
Sidney
First Saturday Craft: DIY reusable grocery bags, 10 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 11 Main St.. For info: 607563-3434.
One-on-one tech help, 10 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Roast beef dinner, 4 to 6:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 139 W. Main St.
Unadilla
Breakfast in the Basement, 9:30 to 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Main Street.
Walton
Elijah’s Closet Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4 Mead St. Wheelchair lift and elevator available.
Writer’s Group meeting, 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Winfield
Voter registration, noon to 5 p.m., Bisby Hall, 179 South St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Worcester, 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-8506.
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
Sunday
Arkville
Free weekend, 8:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., Catskill Recreation Center, 651 County Route 38. For Delaware County residents. Info: 607-832-5200, catskillrecreationcenter.org.
Bainbridge
Chenango County Historians meet-and-greet, 1:30 p.m., Bainbridge Historical Society, 38 South Main St.
Cooperstown
Sugaring Off Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: www.farmersmuseum.org.
Jefferson
Annual meeting of West Kortright Centre, 2 to 5 p.m., Mill Pond Inn & Tavern, 102 Main St. For info: 607-278-5454, westkc.org.
Mount Vision
St. Paddy’s corned beef and cabbage dinner, 11 a.m. until gone. By donation. Mount Vision Fire Department, 179 County Highway 11B.
Oneonta
Concert of music from around the world, 2 p.m., Temple Beth El, 83 Chestnut St. For info: 607-286-9085.
Numismatic Association Coin and Cards and Collectibles Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Elks Lodge, Chestnut Street.
Sidney
Adult coloring, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Monday
Delhi
Driver education course, 6 to 8:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Drive. Register: 607-746-4545, outreach@delhi.edu.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Baptist Church Fellowship hall, Commercial Street. For info: 607-859-2303, 607-435-1933.
Laurens
Freedom Chapter OES, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. For info: 607-433-5242.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Sweet Adelines Chorus Rehearsal, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. For women 18 and older. For info: 607-988-2613.
Local artist pop up shop with Sabrina Beckerink, 5 to 7 p.m., Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St. For info: 607-432-6845.
Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: millerwillis3@gmail.com.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar announcements may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com, mailed or delivered to The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to or renewals of an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.