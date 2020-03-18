Thursday
Oneonta
Awana Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 607-432-5712.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of local chapter of League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Unadilla
Program by Anita Grays on essential oils, 6:30 p.m., Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131, unadillalibrary@gmail.com.
Worcester
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
Friday
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Norwich
The Heartland Bioregional Council meeting, 2 to 4 p.m., United Church of Christ, 11 W. Main St. For info: P.O. Box 252, South New Berlin, NY 13843.
Oneonta
Coffee club, 9:30 a.m., Edward Jones Investments, 762 State Highway 28, Southside.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of local chapter of League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Salvation Army, 25 River St.
Takeout fish dinners, 4 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info and to place orders: 607-432-0494.
Stamford
Daniel J. Palm Teen Center, 3 to 9 p.m., 66 Main St. Games, socialization, fun. For info: 607-214-4189.
Walton
Elijah’s Closet Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4 Mead St. Wheelchair lift and elevator available.
Worcester
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
