Thursday
Delhi
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., SUNY Delhi Farm, Arbor Hill Road. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Mahjong, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
Awana Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 607-432-5712.
Dragon Date: Paint and sip activity, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and to register: Family Resource Network, 607-432-0001.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all items $1 each. 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of the local chapter of League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W. II in Popular Culture; and other local history.
Oneonta Rotary Club, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: info@oneontarotary.org.
MUG ONE, 7:30 p.m., 104 Golisano Hall, Hartwick College campus. For info: email info@mugone.com.
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Schoharie
Genealogy worshop: ‘Tips for Your Research,’ 7 p.m., Old Stone Fort Museum & Schoharie County Historical Society, 145 Fort Road. For info: 518-295-7192, www.TheOldStoneFort.org.
Worcester
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
Friday
Cobleskill
Tiger Tails 2.0 Kids Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill Neal Robbins Field House, 106 Suffolk Circle. For info: cobleskill.edu/community/kids-night-out.asps.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Middleburgh
Silent Auction and Craft Beer Social, 5 to 8 p.m., Green Wolf Tap Room and Public House, 329 Main St. Benefit for Country Classroom School and Camp. For info: 518-364-8295.
Oneonta
Fish and Chips dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-0494.
The Stoutmen, 7 to 10 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Irish quartet. For info and tickets: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all items $1 each, 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history.
NAACP Discrimination Matters film: ‘Freedom Riders,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color’ 7 p.m., Hunt Student Union Cáfe room, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. Discussion to follow. For info: 607-432-6988.
Oneonta Teen Center, 3 to 6 and 7 to 10:30 p.m., 4 Academy St. For info: 607-441-3999.
Richfield Springs
Stories Come Alive, 11 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 6 Ann St. For birth to 5 with a parent or caregiver. For info: 315-858-3200.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. For info: 607-563-3434.
Stamford
Daniel J. Palm Teen Center, 3 to 9 p.m., 66 Main St. Games, socialization, fun. For info: 607-214-4189.
Walton
Elijah’s Closet Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4 Mead St. Wheelchair lift and elevator available.
Worcester
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar announcements may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com, mailed or delivered to The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to or renewals of an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.