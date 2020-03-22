Because of social distancing and other precautions being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, events in the Community Calendar may have been canceled, postponed or changed without our knowledge. Readers are advised to reach out to event sponsors before going to anything listed here. The Daily Star will make every attempt to provide the most up-to-date information it can. The blood drive listed for Tuesday is a confirmed event.
Monday
Oneonta
Pop-up shop with Faith Tiemann of FC Jewelry Design, 5 to 7 p.m., Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St. For info: 607-432-6845.
Schenevus
Young at Heart, noon, Schenevus VFW, Main Street.
Tuesday
Davenport
Open mic session, 7 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, Davenport Road and state Route 23. Listeners and players welcome. For info: 607-278-5277.
Oneonta
Blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Join city officials and community members for informal discussions on city government and community well-being.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Hot meatball subs also. Takeout and delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
