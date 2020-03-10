Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry and free clothing shop, 1 to 4 p.m., 464 River St. Lower level, behind St. Paul’s Church. For info: 607-510-4108.
Cooperstown
Film Society of Cooperstown: Noir Double Feature, 7 p.m., ballroom, Village Office Building, 22 Main St. For info: FilmSocietyCooperstown@gmail.com, 607-437-6903.
Low cost spay/neuter clinic, 12 a.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. By appointments: 607-547-8111, ext. 102
Biointensive Gardening, noon to 1 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St. For info: cceschoharie-otsego.org/gardening, 607-547-2536.
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs’ History Center, 11790 State Highway 23. For info: 607-432-3319, 607-278-9971.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum, 6 to 8 p.m., 1 North St.
Franklin
Franklin-Treadwell Senior Citizens, noon, Franklin United Methodist Church, 415 Main St. Potluck and program.
Middlefield
Middlefield Cemetery Association annual meeting, 7 p.m., Home of John and Sally Reynolds, 3640 County Route 35.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All items $1 each. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main.
Oneonta Chess Club, 7 to 11 p.m., Hunt Union cafeteria, SUNY Oneonta. Weekly opportunity to play chess with others in the community.
Soup-to-Go, 4 to 5 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-6552.
Visiting Writers Series: Shena McAuliffe, 7 p.m., Eaton Longe, Bresee Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive. For info: hartwick.edu.
Water safety workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Oneonta Family YMCA. For info and registration: Family Resource Network, 607-432-0001.
Sidney
Adult coloring, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Free Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 River St. Also, clothing room open from 9:30 a.m. until noon. For info: 607-651-0258, 607-481-4702.
Movie night for adults: ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance & Social Club Dance Night, 6 to 9 p.m., VFW, 133 W. Main St. For info: 607-967-4504.
Walton
Sketching for Beginners, 6 to 7:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Thursday
Delhi
Free rabies vaccination clinic, 6 to 8 p.m., SUNY Delhi Farm, Arbor Hill Road. For info: 607-832-5200, www.delawarecountypublichealth.com.
Mahjong, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For info: 607-746-2662.
Oneonta
Awana Club, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. For info: 607-432-5712.
Dragon Date: Paint and sip activity, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and to register: Family Resource Network, 607-432-0001.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., all items $1 each. 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of the local chapter of League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history.
Oneonta Rotary Club, 12:15 to 1 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info: info@oneontarotary.org.
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Schoharie
Genealogy worshop: ‘Tips for Your Research,’ 7 p.m., Old Stone Fort Museum & Schoharie County Historical Society, 145 Fort Road. For info: 518-295-7192, TheOldStoneFort.org.
Worcester
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
