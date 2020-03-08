Monday
Delhi
Driver education course, 6 to 8:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Drive. Register: 607-746-4545, outreach@delhi.edu.
Gilbertsville
Butternut Valley Grange, 7 p.m., Baptist Church Fellowship hall, Commercial Street. For info: 607-859-2303, 607-435-1933.
Laurens
Freedom Chapter OES, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 7 Brook St. For info: 607-433-5242.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Sweet Adelines Chorus Rehearsal, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. For women 18 and older. For info: 607-988-2613.
Local artist pop up shop with Sabrina Beckerink, 5 to 7 p.m., Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St. For info: 607-432-6845.
Oneonta Federated Garden Club, 1 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: millerwillis3@gmail.com.
Tuesday
Davenport
Open mic session, 7 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, Davenport Road and state Route 23. Listeners and players welcome. For info: 607-278-5277.
Delhi
Five hour driver education course, 6 to 8:30 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Drive. Register: 607-746-4545, outreach@delhi.edu.
Morris
Community Meal, 4:30 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 17 Church St.
New Berlin
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 12:45 to 1:30 p.m., Chase Health, One Terrace Heights. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Join city officials and community members for informal discussions on city government and community well-being.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. All items $1 each. For info: 607-432-5335.
Spaghetti lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Hot meatball subs also. Eat-in, takeout and delivery in Oneonta. For info: 607-436-9136.
Oxford
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 11 to 11:30 a.m., Veterans Home, 4207 state Route 220. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
Phoenix Mills
Irish dancing, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Cooperstown Center, 128 Phoenix Mills Road. For info: kodonnell@stny.rr.com.
Sidney
Class: ‘You’ve Got Mail,’ 6 to 8 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Friends of the Libraries book discussion group, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
South Otselic
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 2:15 to 3 p.m., Cox Block Lot, state Route 26. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
