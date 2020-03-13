Saturday
Afton
Annual Sertoma Goofy Golf event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Afton Central School. Indoor miniature golf challenge for trophies and prizes.
Bainbridge
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 4:30 p.m., Bainbridge Historical Society, 8 S. Main St.
Cherry Valley
Soapmaking workshop, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School. For info and to register: 607-264-3265, ext. 518.
Cooperstown
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Center, 31 Elm St. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 10968. Irish step dance performance to follow.
Family Art Day, 10 a.m. to noon, The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: farmersmuseum.org.
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley. For info: cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, 607-547-6195.
Readings of new works by regional playwrights, 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Paws for a Cause’ rummage sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Ministry Church Hall, Court House Square. For info: 607-437-1895.
‘Soldiers Canteen’ 2 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Edmeston
Edmeston Museum open, 9 a.m. to noon, Edmeston Museum, 1 North St. For info: 607-293-6635.
Fly Creek
Community pot luck dinner, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26. Bring dish to pass.
Gilbertsville
Little Lambs Clothing Closet, 10 a.m. to noon, Gilbertsville Presbyterian Church, 9 Marion Ave. Free children’s clothing, infant to size 12. For info: 607-783-2867.
Gilboa
Peter Pan Jr., 4 p.m., Gilboa Conseville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Rd. Tickets at door.
Hartwick Seminary
Corned beef and cabbage dinner, eat-in or takeout, 4 to 8 p.m., Hartwick Fire Department Company No 2, 4877 State Route 28. Takeouts: 607-547-8091.
Laurens
Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St.
Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main St.
Morris
Lenten pancake breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, 17 Church St.
Norwich
St. Baldrick’s 2020, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 189, 29 Sheldon St. For info: www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich. Head shaving event to support childhood cancer research.
Oneonta
Book talk and signing with Marty Podskoch, 2 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-1980.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 to 4 p.m., all items $1 each, 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335.
History Center open, 10 to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history
Norsemen Lodge 3-572 of the Sons of Norway, 1 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. For info: Helen Pratti, 607-510-4118.
Oneonta Teen Center, 3 to 6 and 7 to 10:30 p.m., 4 Academy St. For info: 607-441-3999.
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Main Street Baptist Church, 333 Main St. Appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org.
Reveal Your Inner Goodness, 3 to 5 p.m., The Green Earth, 4 Market St. Presented by Lama Dragpa of the Padmasambhava Buddhist Center.
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 11 Main St. For info: 607563-3434.
Rotary pancake breakfast, 7 a.m. to noon, Sidney Fire Department Training Center, River Street.
Walton
Elijah’s Closet Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4 Mead St. Wheelchair lift and elevator available.
Worcester
Library Used Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Worcester, 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-8506.
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
Sunday
Gilboa
Peter Pan Jr., 2 p.m., Gilboa Conseville Central School, 132 Wyckoff Rd. Tickets at door.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Sidney
Adult coloring, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Monday
Oneonta
City of the Hills Sweet Adelines Chorus Rehearsal, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. For women 18 and older. For info: 607-988-2613.
Pop-up shop with Crystal Postinghouse, 5 to 7 p.m., Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St. For info: 607-432-6845.
