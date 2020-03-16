Tuesday
Davenport
Open mic session, 7 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, Davenport Road and state Route 23. Listeners and players welcome. For info: 607-278-5277.
Delhi
Service limited to picking up materials on hold, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St.
Norwich
Notary Public class, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Commerce Chenango, community room, 15 S. Broad St. For info: 607-334-1400.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Join city officials and community members for informal discussions on city government and community well-being.
Corned beef two ways, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout while it lasts. For info: 607-432-0494.
Corned beef sandwiches, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Side of macaroni salad, chips and pickle. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta until 1 p.m. For info: 607-436-9136.
Oxford
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 16 Fort HIll Park. Entrance moved to church hall.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry and free clothing shop, 1 to 4 p.m., 464 River St. Lower level, behind St. Paul’s Church. For info: 607-510-4108.
Oneonta
History Center open, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main. History of the local chapter of the League of Women Voters; Julia Allidi’s Paintings of Old Oneonta; W.W.II in Popular Culture; and other local history
Kiwanis Club of Oneonta, noon, The Depot, 4 Railroad Ave.
Soup-to-Go, 4 to 5 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-6552.
Otego
Harris Memorial Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 334 Main St. For info: 607-988-6661.
Sidney
Adult coloring, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m. to noon, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 25 River St. Also, clothing room open from 9:30 a.m. until noon. For info: 607-651-0258, 607-481-4702.
Tri-Town Dance & Social Club Dance Night, 6 to 9 p.m., VFW, 133 W. Main St. For info: 607-967-4504.
Walton
William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, open 2 to 6 p.m. Service limited to borrowing materials. For info: 607-865-5929.
