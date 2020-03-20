Because of the pandemic caused by the coronovirus,Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color events in the Community Calendar may have been canceled or postponedText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color without our knowledgeText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color. Readers are advised to reach out to event sponsors before going to anything listed here. The Daily Star will make every attempt to provide the most up-to-date information it can.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St., Pioneer Alley. For info: cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, 607-547-6195.
Delhi
Genealogical workshop: ‘Scanning Your Family Treasures,’ 10 a.m. to noon, Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. Registration: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. For info: 607-746-2155.
Climate-change nature walk, 3 to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi Outdoor Education Center. For info: www.bushelcollective.org.
East Springfield
Otsego-Herkimer-Montgomery Holstein Club meeting, 1 to 3 p.m., Sky-Mac Farm, 1995 Couty Route 31. For info: 315-868-2355.
Gilbertsville
Little Lambs Clothing Closet, 10 a.m. to noon, Gilbertsville Presbyterian Church, 9 Marion Ave. Free children’s clothing, infant to size 12. For info: 607-783-2867.
New Berlin
Steam Locomotives of the Unadilla Valley Railroad, 1 to 2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 51 South Main St.
Oneonta
History Center open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main.
Otego
Otego Community Food Pantry, 11 to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St.
Unadilla
Breakfast in the Basement, 9 to 11 a.m., United Methodist Church, Main Street.
Walton
Elijah’s Closet Thrift Store, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Congregational Church, 4 Mead St. Wheelchair lift and elevator available.
Worcester
Library Used Bookstore, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Worcester, 168 Main St. For info: 607-397-8506
The Storehouse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 332 Main St., a community thrift shop. For info: 607-397-8226.
Monday
Oneonta
Pop-up shop with Faith Tiemann of FC Jewelry Design, 5 to 7 p.m., Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St. For info: 607-432-6845.
Schenevus
Young at Heart, noon, Schenevus VFW, Main Street.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar announcements may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com, mailed or delivered to The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to or renewals of an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.