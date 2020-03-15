Monday
Oneonta
City of the Hills Sweet Adelines Chorus Rehearsal, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. For women 18 and older. For info: 607-988-2613.
Pop-up shop with Crystal Postinghouse, 5 to 7 p.m., Autumn Cafe, 244 Main St. For info: 607-432-6845.
Tuesday
Davenport
Open mic session, 7 p.m., Davenport Center for the Arts, Davenport Road and state Route 23. Listeners and players welcome. For info: 278-5277.
Fly Creek
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 1:15 to 1:35 p.m., Methodist Church, 852 County Route 26. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322
Mount Vision
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 2:10 to 2:30 p.m., Methodist Church, 2343 State Route 205. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Join city officials and community members for informal discussions on city government and community well-being.
Corned beef two ways, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Eat-in or takeout while it lasts. For info: 607-432-0494.
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 11 to 11:45 a.m., St. James Manor, 9 St. James Place. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322
Corned beef sandwiches, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Side of macaroni salad, chips and pickle. Eat-in or takeout. Delivery in Oneonta until 1 p.m. For info: 607-436-9136.
West Davenport
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 10:10 to 10:45 a.m., Little Lambs Children Center, 383 County Route 11. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
West Oneonta
Four County Library System Bookmobile, 9:30 to 9:50 a.m., Town Hall, 3966 State Route 23. For info: 607-723-8236, ext. 322.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. Calendar announcements may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com, mailed or delivered to The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to or renewals of an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.