Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 454 Delhi Drive. For info: Delhi
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
‘Phoenix Mills: Up From the Ashes,’ 6:30 p.m., Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11. Presented by Jim Loudon. Sponsored by Otsego County Historical Association.
Middlefield
Talk by exhibiting artist Terry Slade, 5 p.m., The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Reservations: Call/text 315-941-9607or email leart
Dine-out for Cause, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m., Origins Café, 558 Beaver Meadow Road. Portion of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop,
carehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Susquehanna Valley Quilters, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Killdeer Trio, 7 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Free jazz, hip hop, punk rock, traditional jazz. For info: Find B Side Ballroom on Facebook.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Richfield Springs
Tech Support for Seniors, 10:30 a.m., Community Center, 6 Ann St. For info: 607-547-4232.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfield
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., on Zoom and Facebook Live. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, 607-829-5055, www.facebook.com/brighthp
Cobleskill
Empire State Entrepreneur Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St.
Oneonta
‘Rent,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For tickets: www.OrpheusTheatre.org, or at door.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.
facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Medicare 101, 10:30 a.m., Worcester/Schenevus Library, 168 Main St. For info and to register: 607-547-4232.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.