HAMILTON- Graydon O. Rogers, 79, of Madison Lane, Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home. Gradie was born on Sept. 18, 1941, in Bainbridge, to the late Orin W. and E. Hope Rogers and was a graduate of Oneonta High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (1959-6…