Wednesday
Cobleskill
What’s For Lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, Zoom nutrition lesson and cookalong, CCE, 173 S. Grand St. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yzen2utv.
Cooperstown
Coopertown Food Pantry, 10 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Franklin
Rotary Club, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Franklin United Methodist Church, 475 Main St. New members welcome.
Hamden
Drive-thru dairy distribution, noon to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
Sidney
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Virtual scholastic awards ceremony, 7:00 p.m., hgh school. Link: https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/92374889014?pwd=M290NDFrUE5vVk4xTjdnSS9hVzQ3dz09. Passcode:226586
Davenport
Davenport Cemetery Association, annual meeting, 7:00 p.m., Home of Les and Ginny Sanford, 7639 Charlotte Creek Road.
Hamden
Growing Resilience, workshop series, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Online. For info and to register: 607-865-6531, https://bit.ly389nege
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., noon to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up. Closed Saturday for Otego Sales Day.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
SFCU Financial Lieracy Series: Identity Theft, 6:00 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: sfcuonline.org/moneyeasier
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11:00 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Unadilla Bishop Lot, Main Street. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225, www.Bassett.org/CSP
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.