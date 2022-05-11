Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Andes
‘What It’s Worth’ antique appraisal, 6 to 8 p.m., Andes Public Library, 242 Main St. For info: 845-676-3333, andeslibrary.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Scholastic Awards Ceremony, 7 p.m., Sterling Auditorium, Cooperstown Jr./Sr. High School, 39 Linden Ave.
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Hamden
Building Community Resilience, part 5, 3:30 p.m., online. For info: 607-865-6531, www.cce.delaware.edu. To register: http://bit.ly/BCR555.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta Toastmasters, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. For info: www.oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 6:30 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Chicken barbecue, 10 a.m. until gone, Amphenol Parking Lot, Union Street.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 p.m.; Prepare for Medicare, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greeenough Road. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m. For info and access: www.facebook.com/brighthp
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Doubleday Dancers Western Square Dance Club dance, 7 to 9:30 p.m., Cooperstown Elementary School, Walnut Street. For info: 607-264-8128.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Mid-Century Movie Night, ‘Tokyo Story,’ 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushelcollective.org
‘Paws for a Cause’ rummage/bake sale, noon to 4:00 p.m., Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 46610 State Route 10. For info: 607-437-1895.
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Bigger Dream Productions. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/64287
Grand reopening celebration, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Carnegie Hall pianist Kristina Marinova, 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-4102. By free-will donation.
Richfield Springs
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. For info: rschurchofchristunting.com, 315-858-1553.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
