Cobleskill

Empire State Entrepreneur Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle.

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

Laurens

Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St.

Oneonta

‘Rent,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For tickets: www.Orpheus

Theatre.org, or at door.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

Medicare 101, 10:30 a.m., Worcester/Schenevus Library, 168 Main St. For info and to register: 607-547-4232.

Afton

Drive-thru rabies clinic, 9 to 10:30 a.m., town garage, 1418 State Highway 7. Register at http://health.ny.gove/go2clinic. For info: 607-337-1673, www.co.chenango.ny.us

Cobleskill

SUNY Cobleskill commencement, 11 a.m., outdoors. For info: 518-255-5690 or Commencement@cobleskill.edu

Concert, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church sanctuary, 109 Chapel St., featuring Caroga Lake Music Festival string quartet with New Day, Voices of Schoharie County.

Cooperstown

Book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Cooperstown Village Library, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library in preparation for June 24-July 2 sale.

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopers

townfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Historic Home Resource Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Ask an Old House Expert table featuring Cooperstown Graduate Program Material Culture Professor Cindy Falk and other resources. For info: 607-547-6195. Sponsored by Otsego 2000.

Delhi

Commencement, 10 a.m. to noon, SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St.

History Conference, 1 to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dchadelhi@gmail.com

Fleischmanns

Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m., for ‘Invocation,’ exhibit by Kate Quarfortd, 1053 Gallery, Main Street. For info: www.1053gallery.com

Howes Cave

Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancer Troupe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.

MiddlefieldThe Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., exhibit: ‘Color Immersion/Explosion’ featuring Terry Slade and Louis Sherry, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.

Oneonta

‘Rent,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For tickets: www.Orpheus

Theatre.org, or at door.

Donation day, noon to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. Accepting indoor, outdoor plants, rooted plant cuttings, pottery, garden décor and accessories for sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 and 21.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Household items, jewelry, furniture, books.

Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/

‘Music from the Silver Screen,’ 7 p.m., Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring Catskill Symphony Orchestra and Catskill Choral Society. For tickets and info: www.catskill

symphonyorchestra.org

‘Jump the Shark,’ 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Alternative rock with touches of folk and funk. For info: Find B Side Ballroom on Facebook,

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.

SidneySidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.

historicsidney.org or historic

sidney@gmail.com

‘Sound of Music,’ 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. $5 requested donation. Free popcorn.

Walton

Medicare 101, noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info and to register: 607-865-5929.

West Kortright

Guitarist Yasmin Williams, 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre. For tickets and info: westkc.org, 607-278-5454.

Worcester

Grand opening/open house, 8 a.m. to noon Firehouse Event Center, 36 Church St. Ribbon cutting, 10 a.m. Refreshments, tours, information on how residents may use the space.

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.

Gilboa

Mother’s Day breakfast buffet, 8 to 11 a.m., Conesville Fire House, Sponsored by Conesville UMC Chapel Church. Free-will offerings will benefit church ministries.

Oneonta

Morning Bird Walk, 8 a.m., DOAS Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur. For info: 607-267-8491.

Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., 18 and over.

‘Rent,’ 3 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For tickets: www.OrpheusTheatre.org, or at door.

Sidney

Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.

Delhi

Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Norwich

Exhibit opening, ‘Hometown Health,’ 4:30 to 6 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St. For info: www.ChenangoHistorical.org

Oneonta

City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.

Milford Center Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., home of Joe Weaver, 456 County Highway 44. For info: 607-434-1054

Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.

Concert and open jam session, 10 a.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Workshop for string musicians, ages 12 to adult, noon to 1:15 p.m. Hosted by Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. For info: www.ldye.org

Otego

Otego Historical Society, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.

