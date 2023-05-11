Cobleskill
Empire State Entrepreneur Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., SUNY Cobleskill, 106 Suffolk Circle.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Laurens
Chicken barbecue, 4:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion, 11 Main St.
Oneonta
‘Rent,’ 7:30 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For tickets: www.Orpheus
Theatre.org, or at door.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Medicare 101, 10:30 a.m., Worcester/Schenevus Library, 168 Main St. For info and to register: 607-547-4232.
Afton
Drive-thru rabies clinic, 9 to 10:30 a.m., town garage, 1418 State Highway 7. Register at http://health.ny.gove/go2clinic. For info: 607-337-1673, www.co.chenango.ny.us
Cobleskill
SUNY Cobleskill commencement, 11 a.m., outdoors. For info: 518-255-5690 or Commencement@cobleskill.edu
Concert, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church sanctuary, 109 Chapel St., featuring Caroga Lake Music Festival string quartet with New Day, Voices of Schoharie County.
Cooperstown
Book collection, 10 a.m. to noon, Cooperstown Village Library, Fair Street entrance. Sponsored by Friends of Village Library in preparation for June 24-July 2 sale.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.coopers
townfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Historic Home Resource Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Ask an Old House Expert table featuring Cooperstown Graduate Program Material Culture Professor Cindy Falk and other resources. For info: 607-547-6195. Sponsored by Otsego 2000.
Delhi
Commencement, 10 a.m. to noon, SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St.
History Conference, 1 to 4 p.m., Delaware County Historical Association, 46549 State Route 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dchadelhi@gmail.com
Fleischmanns
Opening reception, 4 to 7 p.m., for ‘Invocation,’ exhibit by Kate Quarfortd, 1053 Gallery, Main Street. For info: www.1053gallery.com
Howes Cave
Dineh Tah’ Navajo Dancer Troupe, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
MiddlefieldThe Art Garage, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., exhibit: ‘Color Immersion/Explosion’ featuring Terry Slade and Louis Sherry, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info: call/text 315-941-9607.
Oneonta
Donation day, noon to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. Accepting indoor, outdoor plants, rooted plant cuttings, pottery, garden décor and accessories for sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 and 21.
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Household items, jewelry, furniture, books.
‘Music from the Silver Screen,’ 7 p.m., Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta. Featuring Catskill Symphony Orchestra and Catskill Choral Society. For tickets and info: www.catskill
‘Jump the Shark,’ 9 p.m., B Side Ballroom, 1 Clinton Plaza. Alternative rock with touches of folk and funk. For info: Find B Side Ballroom on Facebook,
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
SidneySidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.
historicsidney.org or historic
‘Sound of Music,’ 8 p.m., Community Cultural Center, 1 Bridge St. $5 requested donation. Free popcorn.
Walton
Medicare 101, noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info and to register: 607-865-5929.
West Kortright
Guitarist Yasmin Williams, 7 p.m., West Kortright Centre. For tickets and info: westkc.org, 607-278-5454.
Worcester
Grand opening/open house, 8 a.m. to noon Firehouse Event Center, 36 Church St. Ribbon cutting, 10 a.m. Refreshments, tours, information on how residents may use the space.
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Gilboa
Mother’s Day breakfast buffet, 8 to 11 a.m., Conesville Fire House, Sponsored by Conesville UMC Chapel Church. Free-will offerings will benefit church ministries.
Oneonta
Morning Bird Walk, 8 a.m., DOAS Sanctuary, 52 Grange Hall Road Spur. For info: 607-267-8491.
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., 18 and over.
‘Rent,’ 3 p.m., Bettiol Theatre, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Presented by Orpheus Theatre. For tickets: www.OrpheusTheatre.org, or at door.
Sidney
Lighthouse Cancer Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., East Guilford Presbyterian Church.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Exhibit opening, ‘Hometown Health,’ 4:30 to 6 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St. For info: www.ChenangoHistorical.org
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Milford Center Cemetery Association, 6 p.m., home of Joe Weaver, 456 County Highway 44. For info: 607-434-1054
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Concert and open jam session, 10 a.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Workshop for string musicians, ages 12 to adult, noon to 1:15 p.m. Hosted by Little Delaware Youth Ensemble. For info: www.ldye.org
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 7 p.m., Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7.
