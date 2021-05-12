Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Cooperstown
Virtual scholastic awards ceremony, 7:00 p.m., hgh school. Link: https://E2CCB-GST.zoom.us/j/92374889014?pwd=M290NDFrUE5vVk4xTjdnSS9hVzQ3dz09. Passcode:226586
Davenport
Davenport Cemetery Association, annual meeting, 7:00 p.m., Home of Les and Ginny Sanford, 7639 Charlotte Creek Road.
Hamden
Growing Resilience, workshop series, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., online. For info and to register: 607-865-6531, https://bit.ly389nege
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St., noon to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange for pick up. Closed Saturday for Otego Sales Day.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
SFCU Financial Literacy Series: Identity Theft, 6:00 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and to register: sfcuonline.org/moneyeasier
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11:00 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Virtual crafts with Ms. Cassandra, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Toddsville
Red Cross blood drive, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Community Bible Chapel, 577 Greenough Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Unadilla
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Unadilla Bishop Lot, Main Street. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225, www.Bassett.org/CSP
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Servings northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Roast pork dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
