Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Servings northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Immunization clinic, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Delaware County Public Health Services, 99 Main St. For eligibility info and required appointment: 607-832-5200.
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Roast pork dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Saturday
Cobleskill
Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. Free concert of classical masterpieces. Live stream also available on church Facebook and YouTube pages.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Meet Artist-in-Residence Julien Miller, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to schedule visit: 607-547-5327.
‘Tales from the Empire I’ with Tom Morgan, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Steaming on Fenimore’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. One-man show in four parts based on Morgan family and time spent as owners of Empire Hotel in Gilbertsville.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Stroll Back Through Time tour deadline, Delhi Bicentennial event, Main Street. Register: tessielm@delhi.edu for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 tour. Meet at SUNY Delhi sign.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downsville Central School. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Hartwick Appreciation Day, 9 a.m., Town Drive, Highways 11 and 205. Yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at town hall, events at Food Pantry, Kinney Memorial Library, Changing Seasons Garden Center and My Neighbor’s Closet. Food available.
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Email HMLwriters@gmail.com to join group.
Otego
Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Fire Department, 5 River St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day.
Outdoor bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 261 Main St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day.
Plant sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 17 Follet St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day. Sponsored by Otego Garden Club. For info: 607-988-7453 or 607-988-2613.
Book sale and free comic books, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day.
Sidney
Watercolor painting with Joy, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Sleepy Time Tales, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Zoom ID: 86552624638.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Meet Artist-in-Residence Julien Miller, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to schedule visit: 607-547-5327.
‘Tales from the Empire II’ with Tom Morgan, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Streaming on Fenimore’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. One-man show in four parts.
Esperance
Signature Plant and Book and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: wwwlandisarboretum.org
Leonardsville
Drive-thru donation pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Department, 11306 Mill St.
Norwich
Drawing from Nature, 2 to 3 p.m., Chenango Arts Council. Free interactive Zoom workshop. For info and to register: www.chenangoarts.org/workshops/
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with Blue Tonic, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Cooperstown
Free rabies clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. Registration: 607-547-8111, ext. 111.
Meet Artist-in-Residence Julien Miller, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to schedule visit: 607-547-5327.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News no later than Friday for the following week. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.