Saturday
Cobleskill
104th Commencement, 11 a.m., SUNY Cobleskill. For live stream link: www.cobleskill.edu/academics/commencement
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
‘Paws for a Cause’ rummage/bake sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 46610 State Route 10. For info: 607-437-1895
Recognizing Gender Equality workshop, 11 a.m., Cannon Free Library, 40 Elm St. For ifo: 607-746-2662, di.susan@4cls.org
Esperance
Landis Book Sale at the Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarboretum.org
Hancock
Birdhouse Gallery, season opener, ‘The Birds,’ noon to 3 p.m., Catskills Art Haus, 499 E. Front St. For info: Find Birdhouse Gallery on Facebook.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
Long Year Gallery exhibit opening reception, 3 to 5 p.m., 785 Main St. For info: 845-586-3270, longyeargallery.org
Middlefield
Tire and white goods day, 8 a.m. to noon, Highway Garage, 3709 County Route 35.
Oneonta
Community baby shower, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Southside Mall, 5006 State Route 23. For info: ofoinc.org/bhf
Concert: American Heritage, 7 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway. For info: catsikillsymphony.org
‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Bigger Dream Productions. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/64287
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info and to register: hmlwriters@gmail.com
Meet Me on Main Street, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown. For info: 607-376-7599, katrina@destinationoneonta.com
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
History Center, 183 Main St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Roxbury
Exhibit opening reception for Regina Quinn and Anne Sutherland, 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m.; Second Saturday movie: ‘Ghostbusters,’ 1 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Stamford
Acoustic open mic night, 7 to 10:30 p.m., Gallery, 128 Main St. For info: 607-441-8448, communitymusicnet@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
The Victorian Language of Flowers: A Guide to Photography, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Charlotteville
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Main Street. For info: 607-437-0615
Esperance
Landis Book Sale at the Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarboretum.org
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 4 p.m.,324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Leonardsville
Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Hall, 11306 Mill St. For info and takeout orders: 315-855-4466.
Oneonta
‘Diary of Anne Frank,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Bigger Dream Productions. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/64287
Oxford
North Sea Gas, 7 p.m., 6 On The Square. For info and tickets: 6onthesquare.org. Reserve tickets at 607-843-6876.
Stamford
Euclid Quartet & Adrian Daurov, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St. By donation. For info: FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org, 518-918-8003.
Walton
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse at the Theatre, 6 p.m., 31 Gardiner Place, featuring Paul Huh. For info and to live stream: www.musiconthedelaware.org
Wells Bridge
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Firehouse, 116 County Road 4.
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Richfield Springs
Red Cross blood drive, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Community Center, Walnut Street. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 183, 22 Union St. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Oxford
Computers for Beginners, 6 to 8 p.m., Oxford MS Tech Lab, 12 Fort Hill Park. For info and to register: 607-778-5012.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; In-Stitches Quilting, 1 p.m.; Minecraft Club, 3 p.m.; Open Tech Hour, 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Brook Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
