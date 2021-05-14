Saturday
Cobleskill
Upper Catskill String Quartet, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel St. Free concert of classical masterpieces. Live stream also available on church Facebook and YouTube pages.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmers market.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Meet Artist-in-Residence Julien Miller, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to schedule visit: 607-547-5327.
‘Tales from the Empire I’ with Tom Morgan, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Steaming on Fenimore’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. One-man show in four parts based on Morgan family and time spent as owners of Empire Hotel in Gilbertsville.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Stroll Back Through Time tour deadline, Delhi Bicentennial event, Main Street. Register: tessielm@delhi.edu for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 tour. Meet at SUNY Delhi sign.
EAST MEREDITH
Opening Day at Hanford Mills Museum, 10 a.m., 51 County Highway 12. Guided tours at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Call 607-282-5744 for reservations. Open Wednesday through Sunday until Oct. 15.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Downsville Central School. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hartwick
Hartwick Appreciation Day, 9 a.m., Town Drive, Highways 11 and 205. Yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at town hall, events at Food Pantry, Kinney Memorial Library, Changing Seasons Garden Center and My Neighbor’s Closet. Food available.
NORWICH
Auditions for musical ‘Something Rotten,’ 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: norwichtheatercompany.org
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. Email HMLwriters@gmail.com to join group.
Otego
Chicken barbecue, 11 a.m., Fire Department, 5 River St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day.
Outdoor bake sale, 9 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 261 Main St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day.
Plant sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 17 Follet St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day. Sponsored by Otego Garden Club. For info: 607-988-7453 or 607-988-2613.
Book sale and free comic books, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main St. In conjunction with Otego Sales Day.
Sidney
Watercolor painting with Joy, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Sleepy Time Tales, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Zoom ID: 86552624638.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cherry Valley
Suicide Prevention Program, 1 p.m., 44 Main St. For veterans and service members. For info: 607-434-0288.
Cooperstown
Meet Artist-in-Residence Julien Miller, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to schedule visit: 607-547-5327.
‘Tales from the Empire II’ with Tom Morgan, 7 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. Streaming on Fenimore’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. One-man show in four parts.
Esperance
Signature Plant and Book and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: wwwlandisarboretum.org
Leonardsville
Drive-thru donation pancake breakfast, 7 to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Department, 11306 Mill St.
Norwich
Drawing from Nature, 2 to 3 p.m., Chenango Arts Council. Free interactive Zoom workshop. For info and to register: www.chenangoarts.org/workshops/
Call backs for ‘Something Rotten,’ 2 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info: norwichtheatercompany.org
Walton
Virtual Coffeehouse with Blue Tonic, 7 p.m., Music on the Delaware. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
Monday
Cooperstown
Free rabies clinic, 2 to 5 p.m., Susquehanna SPCA, 4841 State Route 28. Registration: 607-547-8111, ext. 111.
Meet Artist-in-Residence Julien Miller, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. For info and to schedule visit: 607-547-5327.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Hamden
‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Hybrid Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/88365361416 Meeting ID 883 6536 1416.
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. Bring blanket, wear mask and join Amber for songs, rhymes and books for little ones. Zoom link also available. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Gather on lawn for yarn crafts and conversation. Bring chair and project to work on. Masks required. For info: 607-865-5929.
