Cooperstown
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Hancock
Guide to Energy Savings, 6 p.m., Louise Adelia Read Memorial Library, 104 Read St. For info and to register: 607-865-6531, or cas44@cornell.edu
Norwich
Exhibit opening, ‘Hometown Health,’ 4:30 to 6 p.m., Chenango County Historical Society, 45 Rexford St. For info: www.ChenangoHistorical.org
Oneonta
Adult grief support group, 10 to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St. For info: Helioscare.org, 607-432-5525.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Donation day, noon to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road. Accepting indoor, outdoor plants, rooted plant cuttings, pottery, garden décor and accessories for sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 20 and 21.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Walton
One-on-One Tech Support sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info and to schedule: 607-865-5929.
William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, Bridge Group, 11 a.m.; Book & Film Chat, 2 p.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m. to noon, First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 4 Mead St.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Jean Miller Memorial Wild Flower Walk, 10 a.m., Gilbert Lake State Park. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/mrxvb7h7
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 50% off unless otherwise marked, Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Walton
Board Game Night, 6:30 to 8 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
