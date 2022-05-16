Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Adult Grief Support, 10 to 11:30 a.m., St. James’ Church, 305 Main St.
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helios care.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Oxford
Computers for Beginners, 6 to 8 p.m., Oxford MS Tech Lab, 12 Fort Hill Park. For info and to register: 607-778-5012.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Library programs, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Music for Munchkins, 10:45 a.m.; In-Stitches Quilting, 1 p.m.; Minecraft Club, 3 p.m.; Open Tech Hour, 5 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Book and film chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929
Red Cross blood drive, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Pines Brook Church, 1444 Pines Brook Road. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Informational session, Historic Barn tax credit program, 6 p.m., Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31. For info and to register: Otsego2000 at 607-547-8881.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Franklin
Robotics Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. Meetings will continue every other Wednesday. All ages welcome. For info: 607-829-2941.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Red Cross blood drive, 2 to 7 p.m., Fire Department, 34 Main St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Unadilla
Book talk with author, 6:30 p.m.,’Monumental New York,’ by Chuck D’Imperio. Unadilla Public Library, 193 Main St. For info: 607-369-3131, unadillalibrary@gmail.com
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Neill High School, 47-49 Stockton Ave. For info. and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Seed to Supper gardening series, 6 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Registration required: 607-865-5929.
