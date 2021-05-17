Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Hamden
‘Clean Energy Communities,’ Energy Chat, noon, live streamed at www.facebook.com/CCEDelawareHE.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Hybrid Music for Munchkins, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Book and Film Chat, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library. Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/88365361416 Meeting ID 883 6536 1416.
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. Bring blanket, wear mask and join Amber for songs, rhymes and books for little ones. Zoom link also available. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Gather on lawn for yarn crafts and conversation. Bring chair and project to work on. Masks required. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
What’s For Lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, Zoom nutrition lesson and cookalong, CCE, 173 S. Grand St. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yzen2utv.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending class.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sidney
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., on Zoom, Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
