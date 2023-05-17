Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Adult grief support group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi e-Center, 5 1/2 Main St. For info: Helios
care.org, 607-432-5525.
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: Delhi
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Free food distribution , 4 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church. For those in need of a helping hand. Distribution continues until supply is gone.
Oneonta
Pasta dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Quality Inn, state Route 23, Southside. To benefit Catholic Charities.
Writers Salon, 7:30 p.m., CANO, 11 Ford Ave. For info: www.canoneonta.org/writer
salon
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
TCF Grief Support Sharing Session, 7 to 8:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut St. For info: 607-746-7396.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sherburne
Fungi in the Forest Ecosystem, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Visitors Center, Rogers Environmental Education Center, 2721 State Highway 80. For info: 607-674-4733.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Unadilla
Dine-out for Cause, Unadilla Diner, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., 198 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Walton
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bovina Center
Pink Street Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bovina Center Montessori School, 2121 County Route 5. For info: jenna@
Cooperstown
Ola Fresca, 7:30 p.m., Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake St. For info and tickets: coopers
Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. For ‘ESSENTIAL ART,’ ‘When Heart Connects to Sculpting Hands,’ and Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club Fine Arts exhibits. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Film: ‘Stalker,’ 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For info: bushel collective.org
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Rummage and Bake Sale, noon to 4 p.m., Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 46610 NY State Route 10.
Star Party, 9:30 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road, Meeting House field. For info: landisarboretum.org
Oneonta
Chicken and biscuits dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Photo-journey of Antarctica, 7:30 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Presented by DOAS with guest Pam Lea. For info: 607-643-5680.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Richfield Springs
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Church of Christ Uniting, 22 Church St. For info: 315-858-1553, rschurchof
Walton
Lego Club, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Comedy: ‘Office Hours,’ 7:30 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St. For info and tickets: catskillplayers.org
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
