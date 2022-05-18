Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Adult Grief Support Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Delhi E-Center, 5½ Main St.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Laurens
Free food distribution, 4 p.m., St. Matthew Church, 125 Main St.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
‘Local Flavour’ exhibit opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m., Roots Brewing Co., 175 Main St., featuring CANO group art exhibit.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Crafterwork, 6:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. May project: mini herb garden. For info: 607-865-5929.
Friday
Cooperstown
Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main St. To celebrate opening of three new exhibits. For info: 607-547-9777, www.cooperstownart.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Bigger Dream Productions. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/64287
Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-432-0494.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sharon Springs
The Man Behind the Camera, 6 p.m., American Hotel, 192 Main St. An evening with photographer Dmitri Kasterine sponsored by Schoharie County Arts. Register at https://tinyurl.com/2r4m85a2
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
West Oneonta
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Fire Department, 2865 County Highway 8. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
