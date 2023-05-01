Tuesday
Cobleskill
Peaceable Day Quilters, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Fusion Church, 375 N. Grand St. Trunk show, project updates, show and tell. All welcome.
Cooperstown
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St.. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Dine-out for Cause, Social Eats Café, 546 Main St. Portion of proceeds will benefit Helios Care.
Roxbury
Tuesday Forum, 10 a.m. to noon, Roxbury Library, 53742 State Highway 30. For info and to reserve a seat: 607-326-7901.
Walton
One-on-One Tech Support sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Pl,. Sign up in advance: 607-865-5929.
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place, Bridge Group, 11 a.m. and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Town hall meeting, 7 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway, with Councilman Scott Harrington.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College. For info: 607-431-4480, www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/arts-culture/yager-museum/
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.