Cooperstown
Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. Seed-planting for children, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook.
Otsego County Master Gardener Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., CCE Education and Outreach Center, 123 Lake St. For info: https://tinyurl.com/db3cr6xf, 607-547-2536, ext. 228.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, 12 to 3 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Rummage and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heart of the Catskills Humane Society, 46610 State Route 10.
Edmeston
Splash Path 5k Family-Fun Paint Run/Walk, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road. Post race festival starts at 11 a.m. For info: pathfinder village.org
Esperance
Plant, Book, and Bake Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: landisarboretum.org
Franklin
Film Forum presentation, ‘Pillow Talk,’ 7 p.m., Franklin Free Library, 334 Main St. For info: 607-829-2941, FR.ill@4cls.org
Hartwick
Clean Sweep, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Town Hall, 103 Town Drive. For info: 607-386-9769 or clerk@hartwickny.gov
Jefferson
Grand Opening, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society Nicholas J. Juried Museum of History, Judd Hall, 163 Main St.
Middlefield
Last Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, for exhibit ‘Color Immersion/Explosion.’ Free admission. For info: find Art Garage on Facebook.
Oneonta
Plant and Pottery sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Road.
Awesome ‘80s Dance Party, 7 to 10 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info and tickets: biggerdreamsproductions.org
Commencement, 11:30 a.m., Hartwick College, One Hartwick Drive. For info: www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/commencement
Commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., SUNY Oneonta, Dewar Arena at Alumni Field House. For info: https://suny.oneonta.edu/spring-commencement
Community clothing swap, noon to 4 p.m., CANO, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave. For info: canoneonta.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Metropolitan Opera live broadcast: ‘Don Giovanni,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: foothillspac.org
Otego
Plant sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Otego Garden Club, 9 Averill St. For info: 607-988-6842, 607-988-2613.
Oxford
Rod Abernethy, 7:30 p.m., 6 On The Square. For info and tickets: www.6onthesquare.org, 607-843-6876.
Roxbury
Art Gala, 5 to 8 p.m., Liberal Arts Roxbury, Main Street. Benefit for Margaret Hospital.
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
South Otselic
Fishing & Heritage Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Otselic Town Park, 133 County Road 13.
Walton
Teen Saturday, 11:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Fly-in breakfast, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cooperstown-Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166, Westville. Sponsored by Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department.
Worcester
Comedy: ‘Office Hours,’ 2 and 7:30 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St. For info and tickets: catskillplayers.org
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Charlotteville
Pancake breakfast and bake sale, 8 to 11 a.m., Charlotteville Schoolhouse, Main Street.
Esperance
Fly Creek
Pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 210 Cemetery Road. Serving ends at noon or when food runs out.
Leonardsville
Donation Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Leonardsville Fire Department, 11306 Mill St. Takeout orders: 315-855-4466.
Oneonta
Plant and Pottery sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Road.
Bingo Night, 6 p.m., Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St. Benefit for Super Heroes Humane Society. For info: 607-435-0035.
Schenevus
Donation breakfast, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., AMVETS Post 1752, 125 Main St. Dine-in or takeout. All welcome.
Stamford
Pegasus: The Orchestra, 3 to 4:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main St. For info: friendsmusic.org
Walton
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse, 6 to 8 p.m., Walton Theatre, 30 Gardiner Place. For tickets, info and livestream access: www.musiconthedelaware.org
West Winfield
Brooks’ barbecue, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge, U.S. Route 20 and 51 South. Scholarship fundraiser.
Worcester
Comedy: ‘Office Hours,’ 2 p.m., Wieting Theater, 168 Main St. For info and tickets: catskillplayers.org
Delhi
Dine-out for Cause, Eighty Main, 80 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hancock
Free Rabies Clinic, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Hancock Town Hall, 661 W. Main St. For info: 607-832-5200.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Columbus
Rabies clinic, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Town Garage, 4340 State Route 80. For info: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
Cooperstown
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Dine-out for Cause, Eighty Main, 80 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Celebrating 10 years. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Springfield Center
Springfield Fourth of July Parade Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Springfield Community Center, 129 County Rout 29A. For info: springfield.july4@gmail.com or 315-858-0304.
Walton
Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
One-on-One Tech Support sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Register in advance: 607-865-5929.
Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place Bridge Group, 11 a.m. and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
