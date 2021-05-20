Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in adance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Takeout Brooks’ chicken dinners, 4:30 to 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 21 Elm St. For info and to order: baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Include name, number of dinners and a telephone number.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Earlville
Colin Aberdeen and Max Eyle blues performance, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. By donation. Streaming live from EOH stage at www.facebook.com/EarlvilleOperaHouse/
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Photo Share program on Zoom, 7 p.m., Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society. Register online at doas.us
Arc Otsego ribbon cutting and exhibit opening, 5 to 7 p.m., Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, 77 Main St.
Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Free open animation studio, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Reserve a visit: 607-547-5327, 315-941-9607
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Electric vehicle car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Damaschke Field parking lot, James Georgeson Avenue. For info: doas.us/electric-car-show-2021-registration/
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writer’s Group meeting by Google, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. To join, write: HMLwriters@gmail.com
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Make and race wind-up race car, 10 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200
‘What’s it Worth’ Antiques virtual event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. To register: si.librarian@4cls.org.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit the Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Jefferson
Virtual presentation on Native American tools, 3 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society. For Zoom link: historicalsocietyjefferson@gmail.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., online. Featuring Schenectady bistro owner Marc Renson. Available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com for more information.
Sidney
In-person tech class: Computer basics, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Tech open hours, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
