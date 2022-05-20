Saturday
Bainbridge
Street Art Fest, 1 to 4 p.m., North and West Main streets. For info: jerichoarts.com
Cherry Valley
Murder Mystery dinner, 4 p.m., Community Center, 2 Genesee St. For tickets and info: 607-432-3837, dtrask@stny.rr.com
Entertainment, Luke Winslow King featuring Roberto Luti, 7:30 p.m., Star Theater, 44 Main St. By donation to benefit Cherry Valley EMS. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks. For info: www.cvartworks.org
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Master Gardener plant sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St. For info: CCEschoharie-otsego.org/OMG-Plant-Sale, 607-547-2536, ext. 228.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open swim, noon to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Earlville
Heather Pierson Trio, 7 p.m., Earlville Opera House, 18 E. Main St. For info and tickets: www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or 315-691-3550.
Edmeston
Splash Path 5k & Fun Walk and Festival, 10 a.m., Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. For info and to register: www.pathfindervillage.org
Franklin
Meet the author, 1 p.m., The Tulip and the Rose, 435 Main St. Jesse Hilson will sign and read from his debut novel “Blood Trip.” For info: Bright Hill Press, 607-829-5055.
Gilbertsville
Open House, 2 to 4 p.m., Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Ave. For info: www.themajorsinn.com, 607-783-2967.
Hartwick
Hartwick Electric Vehicle Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Husky Park, Wells Avenue/Hatchery Road intersection. For info: 607-293-6644.
Howes Cave
Opening reception for ‘Material Shift,’ 1 to 4 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Margaretville
Cleanup Day, 9 a.m., Margaretville Cemetery, Cemetery Road. Volunteers welcome. Organized by Historical Society of Town of Middletown.
Norwich
Magic of Michael Gray, 7 p.m., Martin W. Kappel Theater, 27 W. Main St. For info and tickets: chenangoarts.org, 607-336-2787.
Oneonta
SUNY Oneonta Commencement, ceremonies based on academic major at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., Dewar Arena, Alumni Field House.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ 7:30 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Bigger Dream Productions. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/64287
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info and to register: hmlwriters@gmail.com
Kid Craft-urday, 10 a.m. to noon, Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Project: 3D paper flower bouquet. For ages 3 to 11 in Huntington Park. For info: hmloneonta.org.
Mental Health Wellness Fair for Teens and Children, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fox Care Center, 1 FoxCare Drive. For info: 607-433-6501
Metropolitan Opera, live screening in HD of ‘Lucia di Lammermoor,’ 12:55 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. For info: Find Foothills on Facebook.
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Bake sale, 8 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church, 10 Church St.
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Plant sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 17 Follet St. Sponsored by Otego Garden Club. For info: 607-988-7453, 607-988-2613.
Roxbury
Stefanie Nelson Dancegroup, 7:30 p.m., Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. For info and tickets: roxburyartsgroup.org, 607-326-7908.
Schoharie
Beverages on the Bridge, 1 to 4 p.m., Fox Creek Covered Bridge, intersection of Routes 30 and 443. Free admission and parking.
Sidney
Books a la Carte, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. Friends of the Libraries used book sale every first and third Saturday, Main lobby. For info: 607-563-1200.
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Painting with Joy, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Create ‘Light in the Forest.’ $5 registration/supplies fee. For info and to register: 607-563-1200.
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Time for Teens, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Free pizza. Bring a friend. For teens in sixth grade and older. For project details: 607-865-5929.
Realtime Dixie Land Band, 7:30 p.m., Walton Theatre, 31 Gardiner Place. In-person and live stream. For info and tickets: www.musiconthedelaware.org
West Winfield
Upper Unadilla Valley Association plant and garden fair, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Town of Winfield Park, Clapson Street entry.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Delhi
Open swim, 12 to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Howes Cave
Iroquois Indian Museum, noon to 4 p.m., 324 Caverns Road. For info: www.iroquoismuseum.org
Oneonta
Dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Tri-County Dance and Social Club for those 18 and older.
‘The Diary of Anne Frank,’ 2 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Bigger Dream Productions. For tickets: showtix4u.com/event-details/64287
Sidney
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Open tech hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. For info and required registration: 607-563-1200.
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending a class.
Cooperstown
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Downsville Central School. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
SUNY Oneonta Move-Out Initiative, 9 a.m. to noon, Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane St. All donated items under tent are free. For info: www.facebook.com/OtsegoReUseCenter
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pre-k Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3 to 5 p.m. for ages 8 to 17. For info: 607-563-1200.
