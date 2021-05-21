Saturday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Free open animation studio, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Reserve visit: 607-547-5327, 315-941-9607
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Oneonta
Electric vehicle show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Damaschke Field parking lot, James Georgeson Avenue. Presented by DOAS. For info: www.doas.us
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. To join, write: HMLwriters@gmail.com
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Make and race wind-up race car, 10 a.m. to noon, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200
‘What’s it Worth’ Antiques virtual event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. To register: si.librarian@4cls.org.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Jefferson
Virtual presentation on Native American tools, 3 p.m., Jefferson Historical Society. For Zoom link: historicalsocietyjefferson@gmail.com
Monday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
From Heartache to Healing and Hope podcast, 9 a.m., online. Featuring Schenectady bistro owner Marc Renson. Available in several formats. Visit www.fromheartache tohealingandhope.com for more information.
Sidney
In-person tech class: Computer basics, 1 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Tech open hours, 6 p.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Richfield Springs
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Price Chopper, 1 W Main St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. Bring blanket, wear mask and join Amber for songs, rhymes and books for little ones. Zoom link also available. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Gather on lawn for yarn crafts and conversation. Bring chair and project. Masks required. For info: 607-865-5929.
