Columbus

Rabies clinic, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Town Garage, 4340 State Route 80. For info: health.ny.gov/go2clinic.

Cooperstown

Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org

Delhi

Dine-out for Cause, Eighty Main, 80 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefit Helios Care.

Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: Delhi

Howes Cave

Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.

Oneonta

Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Celebrating 10 years. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335

care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare

hospice

Springfield Center

Springfield Fourth of July Parade Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Springfield Community Center, 129 County Rout 29A. For info: springfield.july4@gmail.com or 315-858-0304.

Walton

Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

One-on-One Tech Support sessions, 10 a.m. to noon, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Register in advance: 607-865-5929.

Programs, William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place Bridge Group, 11 a.m. and Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.

Bloomville

Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.

Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Davenport Center

Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For inf: 607-278 5149, 607-278 9971.

Delhi

Mpox clinic, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware County Public Health, 99 Main St. For info and to register: 607-832-5200.

warecountypublichealth.com, 607-832-5200.

New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org

Downsville

Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Downsville Central School, 14784 State Highway 30. For appointments: 800-783-2767, redcrossblood.org

Fly Creek

Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Old Grange Hall, Cemetery Road. Program by Deborah Miller, owner of Fly Creek Flowers.

Hartwick

Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.

Howes Cave

Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.

Oneonta

Barbecued chicken dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-1312.

Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335

care.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare

hospice

Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.

Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960.

history.org, 607-432-0960.

Supplemental Needs, Trusts, and Guardianship workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Zoom. Sponsored by Family Resource Network for families of individuals with disabilities. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/3ahk95ee, 607-287-3816,

Sidney

Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl St. For info: 607-563-8065.

Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.

Walton

Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.

