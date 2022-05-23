Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Delhi
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Downsville Central School. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, red crossblood.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
SUNY Oneonta Move-Out Initiative, 9 a.m. to noon, Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane St. All donated items under tent are free. For info: www.facebook.com/OtsegoReUseCenter
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Yager Museum of Art & Culture, 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Yager Hall, Hartwick College.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, public library, 8 River St. Storytime, 10 a.m.; Pre-k Library Learners, 10:45 a.m.; In-person Minecraft Club, 3 to 5 p.m. for ages 8 to 17. For info: 607-563-1200.
Wednesday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Delhi
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fly Creek
‘Women in Art and Aviation,’ 7 p.m., Fly Creek Historical Society, Cemetery Road. Presentation by Judy Steiner Grin followed by meeting. All are welcome.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. May book: ‘The Brief and Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao’ by Junot Diaz. For info: 607-865-5929.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Otego Historical Society, 1 to 4 p.m., 6 River St. For info: 607-988-7753.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Public Library, 8 River St. Pre-k STEM, 11 a.m.; Hybrid Lego Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Adult Trivia Night, 6 to 7 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Sidney Center
Red Cross blood drive, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., DCMO BOCES, 207 BOCES Drive. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations. To submit an event for the calendar, email community@thedailystar.com, or mail to or drop off announcements at The Daily Star, 102 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY 13820, Attn: Community News. Changes to an existing listing may be made as above, or by calling 607-441-7206. For a full list of events, visit www.thedailystar.com/events.
