Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., accessible building behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 31 Elm St. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Davenport Center
Davenport Historical Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mary S. Briggs History Center, 11700 State Highway 23. For inf: 607-278 5149, 607-278 9971.
Delhi
Mpox clinic, 1 to 3 p.m., Delaware County Public Health, 99 Main St. For info and to register: www.delawarecountypublichealth.com, 607-832-5200.
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Downsville
Red Cross blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Downsville Central School, 14784 State Highway 30. For appointments: 800-783-2767, redcrossblood.org
Fly Creek
Fly Creek Area Historical Society, 6 p.m., Old Grange Hall, Cemetery Road. Program by Deborah Miller, owner of Fly Creek Flowers.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Oneonta
Barbecued chicken dinner, 6 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. For info and reservations: 607-432-1312.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Supplemental Needs, Trusts, and Guardianship workshop, 9 a.m. to noon, Zoom. Sponsored by Family Resource Network for families of individuals with disabilities. For info and to register: https://tinyurl.com/3ahk95ee, 607-287-3816,
Sidney
Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl St. For info: 607-563-8065.
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Walton
Book Club Discussion, 7 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Cooperstown
All-Star Film Festival, 5:30 p.m., Grandstand Theater, National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend activities, featuring ‘It Ain’ Over’ followed by question-and-answer session. For info and required seat reservations: base
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Middleburgh
Public introductory lecture: Buddhism in daily life, 7:30 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhism Northeast Retreat Center, 1206 East Hill Road.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press, 94 Church St. For info: 607-829-5055, brighthillpress.org
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Neil High School, 47-49 Stockton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Visit www.thedailystar.com/events for a full list of events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.