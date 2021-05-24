Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Richfield Springs
Bassett Healthcare Medical Mobile Screening Coach, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Price Chopper, 1 W Main St. For info and appointments: 888-345-0225.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Zoom Minecraft Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Zoom pre-K Library Learners, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Zoom Story Time, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Fresh Air Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library lawn, 42 Gardiner Place. Bring blanket, wear mask and join Amber for songs, rhymes and books for little ones. Zoom link also available. For info: 607-865-5929.
Yarn in the Yard, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Gather on lawn for yarn crafts and conversation. Bring chair and project. Masks required. For info: 607-865-5929.
Wednesday
Cobleskill
What’s For Lunch, 11 a.m. to noon, Zoom nutrition lesson and cookalong, CCE, 173 S Grand St. Register at https://tinyurl.com/yzen2utv.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pckup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Margaretville
Red Cross blood drive, noon to 5 p.m., Fire Department, 77 Church St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Digital device call-in hour, 6:45 to 7:45 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. Call 607-386-1465 for technical assistance including hoopla and Libby.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Sidney
Zoom Lego Club, 3:30 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
