Cooperstown
All-Star Film Festival, 5:30 p.m., Grandstand Theater, National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend activities, featuring ‘It Ain’ Over’ followed by question-and-answer session. For info and required seat reservations: baseballhall.org/yogifilm
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 5 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Delhi
Food Pantry, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info:
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Middleburgh
Public introductory lecture: Buddhism in daily life, 7:30 p.m., Diamond Way Buddhism Northeast Retreat Center, 1206 East Hill Road.
Morris
Morris Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., pavilion behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5203.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Treadwell
Word Thursdays, 7 p.m., Bright Hill Press, 94 Church St. For info: 607-829-5055, brighthillpress.org
Walton
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Neil High School, 47-49 Stockton Ave. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Cherry Valley
Spring into Summer Festival, 5 p.m., at participating businesses. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-
summer-festival for more info.
Cooperstown
All-Star Film Festival, 11 a.m., Grandstand Theater, National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend activities, featuring ‘Bananaland’ followed by question-and-answer session. For info and required seat reservations: baseballhall.org/bananaland
Cooperstown Classic Clinic, 4 to 7 p.m., Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court. Baseball training event for youngsters 7 to 12 with several major leaguers. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery. The Rollin’ Rust, Folk Americana. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. ‘Star Power Painting’ exhibit by Deborah Guertze, Tracy Helgeson and Lilian Voorhees. For info: 607-547-5327.
Oneonta
Barbecued chicken dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-436-9136.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.face
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Walton
Full STEAM Ahead, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
