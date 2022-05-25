Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 1 to 6 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstown foodpantry.org
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com.
Delhi
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street. For info: 607-263-5303.
Norwich
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, noon to 3:30 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Afternoon Adventures, 4 to 5 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. For ages 6 to 11. Registration required. For info: hmloneonta.org
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Oneonta Toastmasters, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. For info: www.oneonta.toastmasters clubs.org
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange for pick up.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St.. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Programs, Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. Crafts & Creations with Miss Cassandra, 3 to 4:30 p.m. and Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6 p.m. For info: 607-563-1200.
Springfield Center
Springfield Historical Society, 10 a.m. to noon, Community Center, 129 County Road 29A. For info: www.springfieldhistoricalsocietyny.org
Treadwell
Word Thursdays Online, 7 p.m., Featuring Linda Lowen and Megan Volpert. On Zoom and Facebook live. For info: www.brighthillpress.org, or find Bright Hill Press on Facebook.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Friday
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 7 to 10 p.m. For info: cherryvalley.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 NY 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Jefferson
Reception for Silent Auction, 4 to 7 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Bid or use “buy-it-now” option. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Documentary and discussion, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Oneonta filmmaker and military veteran Korey Rowe will present his documentary “Mile Marker” about PTSD and the journey war veterans take toward healing.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
