Friday
Cherry Valley
Spring into Summer Festival, 5 p.m., at participating businesses. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Cooperstown
All-Star Film Festival, 11 a.m., Grandstand Theater, National Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main St. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend activities, featuring 'Bananaland' followed by question-and-answer session. For info and required seat reservations: baseballhall.org/bananaland
Cooperstown Classic Clinic, 4 to 7 p.m., Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court. Baseball training event for youngsters 7 to 12 with several major leaguers. Part of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Middlefield
Fire Pit Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m., Ommegang Brewery. The Rollin’ Rust, Folk Americana. Music/bonfire/beer. For info: g.buell@ommegang.com, 607-544-1800.
Opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. 'Star Power Painting' exhibit by Deborah Guertze, Tracy Helgeson and Lilian Voorhees. For info: 607-547-5327.
Oneonta
Barbecued chicken dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 W. Broadway. Dine-in or takeout. For info: 607-436-9136.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Walton
Full STEAM Ahead, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, noon to 4 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
Saturday
Bainbridge
Memorial Day Weekend plant sale, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., The Jericho, Main Street. Sponsored by Jericho Garden Club.
Cherry Valley
Spring into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at participating businesses. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or find them on Facebook and Instagram.
Night at the Ballpark, 7 p.m., Doubleday Field, 1 Doubleday Court. Part of the Hall of Fame Classic Weekend. Hall of Fame legends and former players will greet fans.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St.. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open Swim, noon to 3 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Hartwick
Community Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80. Unlimited Pancakes, Sausage, Juice. Present for Seniors
Hobart
Opening reception, 2 to 4 p.m., MURAL Art Gallery, 631 Main St. For artists Ed Garbarino and David Engel. For info: muralartgallery.org
Howes Cave
Cobleskill-Richmondville Student Art Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Iroquois Indian Museum, 324 Caverns Road.
Morris
Open House, 1 to 4 p.m., Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center, 124 Main St. For Info: 607-263-2150, BVACC@gmail.com.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order/arrange pick up.
Oxford
Farmers' Market, 9 a.m. to noon, Lafayette Park. Music by George Anderson. For info: www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org
Prattsville
Lecture and reception, 1 to 3 p.m., Zadock Pratt Museum, 14540 Main St. Talk by author Edward Renehan. Exhibit featuring drawings by James B. Gregory. For info: 518-299-3395.
Roxbury
Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Roxbury Library, 103 Main St. For info: 607-326-7901, ro.mary@4clas.org
Red Cross blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carriage House, Jay Gould Memorial Church, 53837 State Route 80. For appointments: 800-733-2767, RedCrossBlood.org
Sidney
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com.
West Kortright
The Nude Party, 4 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 W Kortright Church Road. For info and tickets: westkc.org
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Cherry Valley
Spring into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at participating businesses. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Cooperstown
Start of 70-mile General Clinton Canoe Regatta endurance races, 6 to 7:30 a.m., Brookwood Point, Cooperstown. For info: canoeregatta.org
Esperance
Morning Bird Walk, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road.
Fleischmanns
Memorial Day Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For info: 551-502-3568, reuteryvonne28@gmail.com
Franklin
Farmers' Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 15 Institute St. For info: www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Hartwick
Teen challenge and summer barbecue, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80.
Oneonta
Tri-County Dance and Social Club dance, 5 to 9 p.m., Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St.
Sidney Center
Ice cream social, 6 to 8 p.m., O&W Depot, 66 Maywood Lane. Sponsored by Maywood Historical Group of Sidney Center. For info: Gerald Byrnes, 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Worcester
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 2 p.m., Worcester Historical Society Museum, 144 Main St. For info: 607-435-5849.
Monday
Cherry Valley
Spring into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at participating businesses. Visit www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-spring-into-summer-festival for more info.
Delhi
Dine-out for Cause, Eighty Main, 80 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefits Helios Care.
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Laurens
Memorial Day parade/program, 10 a.m., Village Cemetery. Main Street to Village Cemetery for American Legion program.
Oneonta
City of the Hills Chorus rehearsals, 7 to 9 p.m., Atonement Luthern Church, 1 Center St. Prospective members welcome. For info: 607-988-2613.
Memorial Day parade, 10 a.m., Oneonta, Main Street to Neahwa Park. Ceremony of remembrance at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Walkway in Neahwa Park.
Progressive bingo, 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For info: 607-432-1312.
Otego
Memorial Day parade and ceremony, 8:30 a.m., American Legion, Willow Street.
Oxford
Memorial Day services, by American Legion Post 376 Honor Guard at three cemeteries and Main Street bridge: 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m. Chicken barbecue from 9 a.m. For info: 607-843-8166.
Roxbury
Memorial Day parades, Ralph S. Ives Jr. Post 1785, Grand Gorge at 9:30 a.m., Roxbury at 11 a.m. For info: 607-326-7107.
Worcester
Memorial Day parade and chicken barbecue, 10 a.m. Parade starts at school. Barbecue at UM Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold-out.
