Thursday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Maryland
Town of Maryland Historical Society, 6:30 p.m., online presentation on Form Tech Solutions of Schenevus by CEO Peter Oberacker. Email beech18@stny.rr.com for link to meeting and more information.
Morris
Farmers’ Market, 3 to 5:30 p.m., behind firehouse, Main Street.
Norwich
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, noon to 3 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 1 O’Hara Drive. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties.. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 3:15 to 5:15 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order for pick up.
Roxbury
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 5 p.m., Carriage House, Jay Gould Church, Main Street. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Virtual Baby Story Time, 11 a.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Friday
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for prder pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Franklin
Greater Franklin Food Pantry, 2 to 4 p.m., Franklin Railroad and Community Museum’s Farmhouse Community Center, 574 Main St.
Hamden
Drive-thru food distribution, 12 to 3 p.m., Delaware Opportunities, 35430 State Highway 10. Registration required on Eventbrite. For info: 607-746-1600.
Middleburgh
Concert by Gballoi - Ghanaian Drumming and Dance Ensemble, 6 to 7 p.m., Middleburgh Central High School, 291 Main St.
Oneonta
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Baked Ziti Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Veterans Club, 279 Chestnut St. For info: 607-432-0494.
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
History Center, noon to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
On-demand streaming of ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ Stuff of Dreams Productions. Tickets at showtix4u.com/event-details/49856
Sidney
Virtual Pajama Story Time, 7 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For info and registration: 607-563-1200.
