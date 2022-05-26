Friday
Bainbridge
General Clinton Canoe Regatta. For info: canoereggata.org
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 7 to 10 p.m. For info: cherryvalley.com
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Alliance Church, 16178 NY 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Art show preview, 4 p.m., Delaware Pantry, River Meadow Farm, 21790 State Highway 28. Featuring artist Kathleen Hayek. For info: www.delawarepantry.com
Mid-Century Movie Night, 7 p.m., Bushel, 106 Main St. 1955’s “La Pointe Courte.’ For info: www.bushelcollective.org,
Hobart
Farmers’ Market, 4 to 7 p.m., 101 Maple Ave. For info: www.hobartfarmersmarket.com
Jefferson
Reception for Silent Auction, 4 to 7 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Bid or use “buy-it-now” option. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Oneonta
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., CDO Workforce Center, 12 Dietz St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Documentary and discussion, 7 p.m., Foothills PAC, 24 Market St. Oneonta filmmaker and military veteran Korey Rowe will present his documentary “Mile Marker” about PTSD and the journey war veterans take toward healing.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Storytime, 10:30 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
Saturday
Bainbridge
General Clinton Canoe Regatta. For info: canoeregatta.org
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For info: cherryvalley.com
Cooperstown
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Exhibit opening, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ will be exhibited through Sept. 5. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Shows, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Communities Across Continents: Adam Masava of Kenya, 8 Upstate Artists and Riverside Elementary art students inspired by Masava. For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Art Show opening reception, 2 p.m., Delaware Pantry, 21790 State Highway 28. Featuring artist Kathleen Hayek. Show will close June 25. For info: delawarepantry.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open swim, noon to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
‘Enslaved People as Property in Delaware County, 1790-1830,’ by Diane Galusha, 11 a.m., DCHA, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Emmons
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., UM Church, 5702 State Highway 7.
Esperance
Morning Bird Walk, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events/morning-bird-walk
Jefferson
Silent Auction, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Bid or use “buy-it-now” option. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info and to register: hmlwriters@gmail.com
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Sit with Satch, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Read to Satch in library’s reading nook. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
General Clinton Canoe Regatta. For info: canoeregatta.org
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info cherryvalley.com
Cooperstown
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Shows extended, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Communities Across Continents: Adam Masava of Kenya, 8 Upstate Artists and Riverside Elementary art students inspired by Masava. For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Open swim, noon to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
Memorial Day Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street. For info: www.facebook.com/FleischmannsMemorialDay
Pop-Up Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1084 Main St. Featuring East Branch Delaware River Plein Air Painters. To continue Saturdays and Sundays through July 3. For info: msidrane@gmailcom
Gilbertsville
Otsego County Dairy Promotion Banquet, 2 p.m., Baptist Church. New Dairy Ambassador to be named. Snacks, cake and milk punch.
Sidney
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to noon, S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274.
West Kortright
Sloan Wainwright band, 3 to 5 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For ticket/info: www.westkc.org/eventbrite-event/sloan-wainwright, 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org
Monday
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: cherryvalley.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Documentary and discussion, 7 p.m., ballroom, 22 Main St. Oneonta filmmaker and military veteran Korey Rowe will discuss his documentary “Mile Marker” about PTSD and the journey war veterans take toward healing.
Shows, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Communities Across Continents: Adam Masava of Kenya, 8 Upstate Artists and Riverside Elementary art students inspired by Masava. For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Esperance
Memorial Tree Dedication, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Esperance Historical Museum, 123 Church St.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
