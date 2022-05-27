Saturday
Bainbridge
General Clinton Canoe Regatta. For info: canoeregatta.org
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. For info: cherryvalley.com
Cooperstown
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley. For info: 607-547-6195, www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market or find them on Facebook.
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Exhibit opening, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. ‘Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water’ will be exhibited through Sept. 5. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Shows, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Communities Across Continents: Adam Masava of Kenya, 8 Upstate Artists and Riverside Elementary art students inspired by Masava. For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Art Show opening reception, 2 p.m., Delaware Pantry, 21790 State Highway 28. Featuring artist Kathleen Hayek. Show will close June 25. For info: delawarepantry.com
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
Open swim, noon to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
‘Enslaved People as Property in Delaware County, 1790-1830,’ by Diane Galusha, 11 a.m., DCHA, 46549 State Highway 10. For info: 607-746-3849, dcha@delhi.net
Emmons
Rummage sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., UM Church, 5702 State Highway 7.
Esperance
Morning Bird Walk, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. For info: https://landisarboretum.org/events/morning-bird-walk
Jefferson
Silent Auction, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maple Museum, 221 Creamery St. Bid or use “buy-it-now” option. Sponsored by Jefferson Historical Society.
Oneonta
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut St. For info and to register: hmlwriters@gmail.com
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Sidney
Nex-To-New Thrift Store, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 11 Main St. Donations received during store hours at back door. For info: 607-563-3434.
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274
Sidney Historical Association Museum, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 44 Grand St. For info: www.historicsidney.org or historicsidney@gmail.com
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Sit with Satch, 11 a.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Read to Satch in library’s reading nook. For info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-7309.
Sunday
Bainbridge
General Clinton Canoe Regatta. For info: canoeregatta.org
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. For info cherryvalley.com
Cooperstown
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Shows extended, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Communities Across Continents: Adam Masava of Kenya, 8 Upstate Artists and Riverside Elementary art students inspired by Masava. For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Open swim, noon to 4 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Fleischmanns
Memorial Day Street Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Main Street. For info: www.facebook.com/FleischmannsMemorialDay
Pop-Up Art Gallery, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1084 Main St. Featuring East Branch Delaware River Plein Air Painters. To continue Saturdays and Sundays through July 3. For info: msidrane@gmailcom
Gilbertsville
Otsego County Dairy Promotion Banquet, 2 p.m., Baptist Church. New Dairy Ambassador to be named. Snacks, cake and milk punch.
Sidney
Rotary Club flower sale, 9 a.m. to noon, S&S Landscaping Depot, 17233 County Route 23. For info: 607-437-4274.
West Kortright
Sloan Wainwright band, 3 to 5 p.m., West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For ticket/info: www.westkc.org/eventbrite-event/sloan-wainwright, 607-278-5454, info@westkc.org
Monday
Cherry Valley
Spring Into Summer Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For info: cherryvalley.com
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents. For info: cooperstownfoodpantry.org
Documentary and discussion, 7 p.m., ballroom, 22 Main St. Oneonta filmmaker and military veteran Korey Rowe will discuss his documentary “Mile Marker” about PTSD and the journey war veterans take toward healing.
Shows, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Communities Across Continents: Adam Masava of Kenya, 8 Upstate Artists and Riverside Elementary art students inspired by Masava. For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Delhi
Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., at United Ministry, Church Street. For info: 607-746-2191.
Lap swim, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
New Babes, 2 to 3 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. For parents and care providers of children no older than 2. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Open swim, 6 to 9 p.m., SUNY Delhi, 2 Main St. For info: 607-746-4263.
Esperance
Memorial Tree Dedication, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Esperance Historical Museum, 123 Church St.
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Virtual Minecraft Club, 3 to 4 p.m., Sidney Memorial Public Library. For ages 8 to 17. Register at us06web.zoom.us/j/88634103795.
Unadilla
Unadilla Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 172 Main St. Serving families in the 13849 zip code. For info: 607-563-7713.
Walton
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. Room 207. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Education Program, 4 to 7 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St., Room 236. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Senior Center, 1 to 3 p.m., 31 Elm St. For info: coopseniorcenter@gmail.com
Shows, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Communities Across Continents: Adam Masava of Kenya, 8 Upstate Artists and Riverside Elementary art students inspired by Masava. For info: text or call 315-941-9607.
Opening reception for ‘Chroma,’ 5 to 7 p.m., Smithy Gallery, 55 Pioneer St. For info: www.smithyarts.org, 607-547-8671, gallery@smithyarts.org
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 261 Main St. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop
Super Heroes Thrift Store, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4 S. Main St. Hours subject to change. For info: 607-432-3333.
Sidney
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Storytime, 10 a.m., Sidney Memorial Library, 8 River St. For info: 607-563-1200.
Walton
Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m., William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. For info: 607-865-5929.
The Community Calendar includes events that are free and/or sponsored by nonprofit organizations.
