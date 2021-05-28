Saturday

Bainbridge

Concert, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park, 2518 State Highway 7. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Jericho Garden Club plant sale, 9 a.m., Olde Jericho Tavern, 4 North Main St. Until sold out

Cooperstown

Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/

Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.

Free open animation studio, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Reserve a visit: 607-547-5327, 315-941-9607.

Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St.. Sponsored by Master Gardeners of Otsego County. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 228, or https://tinyurl.com/y4nnrwe4

Delhi

Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.

East Meredith

Outdoor Concert, 4 p.m. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org.

Esperance

Bird Walk, 6 to 9 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Lower parking lot. Instructor: George Steele, nature educator.

Hobart

Hobart Historical Society Lawn Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cornell Avenue.

Opening Reception, 2 to 4 p.m., Mural on Main Art Gallery, 631 Main St. Paintings by Lisbeth Engel and Anne Wilfer. For info: 607-538-3002, www.muralartgallery.org

Oneonta

History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org

HML Writers Group, 1:30 to3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join: HMLwriters@gmail.com

On-demand streaming of ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ Stuff of Dreams Productions. Ticket orders: showtix4u.com/event-details/49856

Spring plant sale, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Oneonta Federated Garden Club.

Otego

Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.

Pierstown

Dedication of memorial plaques, 2 p.m., outdoors, Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Cooperstown VFW will participate in dedication of WWI and II memorial plaques. For info: 607-264-3069.

Roxbury

Opening reception for ‘Super Natural Things,’ 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Exhibit of paintings and drawings by Pia Dehne.

Sidney

2020-21 Dedication Ceremony, 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 118 River St.

Worcester

Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.

Sunday

Cooperstown

Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org

Franklin

Franklin Garden Club Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St.

Jefferson

Bird Walk, 8 a.m., Nature and History Trail, 677 N. Harpersfield Road. Led by Andy Mason of DOAS, hosted by Jefferson Historical Society.

Meridale

Book release party for ‘American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage,’ noon, Strickland Hollow Farm & Distillery, 9483 State Highway 28. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com. Visit delawarecounty.org for more information.

milford

Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Curry Park, 3909 State Route 28. For info: 607-287-2460.

Sidney Center

Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com

Monday

Bloomville

Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial, Riverside Cemetery, River Street.

Cooperstown

Lakewood Cemetery Association Memorial Day gathering, 2 to 4 p.m., Lakewood Cemetery, 182 County Highway 31. Flag raising at 2:30 p.m., refreshments, tours, commemoration.

Esperance

Getting Back to Our Roots, 1 to 4 p.m., Esperance Historical Museum, 123 Church St.

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Forms at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Ends at Veterans Memorial in Neahwa Park for ceremony of remembrance.

South Kortright

Barbecued chicken sale, following 10 a.m. parade and service, Community Church, 10710 County Route 18. Until sold out. Salads, rolls and homemade pies too.

Unadilla

Memorial Day service, 10:30 a.m., in front of the Community House, 193 Main St.

Worcester

Brooks’ chicken sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St. Drive-thru only.

Tuesday

Afton

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Cooperstown

Lakewood Cemetery Association annual meeting, 9 a.m., Lakewood Cemetery, 182 County Highway 31. All lot owners encouraged to attend. Bring lawn chairs and coffee.

Delhi

Red Cross bloor drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16176 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Oneonta

Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.

Sidney

Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org

Walton

Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.

