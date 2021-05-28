Saturday
Bainbridge
Concert, 6:30 p.m., General Clinton Park, 2518 State Highway 7. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Jericho Garden Club plant sale, 9 a.m., Olde Jericho Tavern, 4 North Main St. Until sold out
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley.. For info: 607-547-6195, www.cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket/
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving residents of northern Otsego County.
Free open animation studio, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road. Reserve a visit: 607-547-5327, 315-941-9607.
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Plant Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St.. Sponsored by Master Gardeners of Otsego County. For info: 607-547-2536, ext. 228, or https://tinyurl.com/y4nnrwe4
Delhi
Kirk Thrift Shoppe, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 4 Clinton St. Visit tinyurl.com/yylyxjb for weekly updates on featured items, sales events and donation days. For info: 607-746-2155.
East Meredith
Outdoor Concert, 4 p.m. West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road. For info 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org.
Esperance
Bird Walk, 6 to 9 a.m., Landis Arboretum, 174 Lape Road. Lower parking lot. Instructor: George Steele, nature educator.
Hobart
Hobart Historical Society Lawn Sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cornell Avenue.
Opening Reception, 2 to 4 p.m., Mural on Main Art Gallery, 631 Main St. Paintings by Lisbeth Engel and Anne Wilfer. For info: 607-538-3002, www.muralartgallery.org
Oneonta
History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Oneonta Historical Society, 183 Main St. For info: 607-432-0960, info@OneontaHistory.org
HML Writers Group, 1:30 to3:30 p.m., Huntington Memorial Library. For info and to join: HMLwriters@gmail.com
On-demand streaming of ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ Stuff of Dreams Productions. Ticket orders: showtix4u.com/event-details/49856
Spring plant sale, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Huntington Park, 62 Chestnut St. Sponsored by Oneonta Federated Garden Club.
Otego
Community Food Pantry, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Unatego Community Church, 290 Main St. Call 607-353-0388 to order and arrange pick up.
Pierstown
Dedication of memorial plaques, 2 p.m., outdoors, Pierstown Grange Hall, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road. Cooperstown VFW will participate in dedication of WWI and II memorial plaques. For info: 607-264-3069.
Roxbury
Opening reception for ‘Super Natural Things,’ 4 to 6 p.m., Roxbury Arts Group Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road. Exhibit of paintings and drawings by Pia Dehne.
Sidney
2020-21 Dedication Ceremony, 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 118 River St.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library, For info: 607-397-8506.
Sunday
Cooperstown
Heritage Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Hwy 80. For info: FarmersMuseum.org
Franklin
Franklin Garden Club Plant Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmers’ Market, 25 Institute St.
Jefferson
Bird Walk, 8 a.m., Nature and History Trail, 677 N. Harpersfield Road. Led by Andy Mason of DOAS, hosted by Jefferson Historical Society.
Meridale
Book release party for ‘American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage,’ noon, Strickland Hollow Farm & Distillery, 9483 State Highway 28. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com. Visit delawarecounty.org for more information.
milford
Milford Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Curry Park, 3909 State Route 28. For info: 607-287-2460.
Sidney Center
Ice Cream Social, 6 to 8 p.m., Maywood Historical Group. For info: 607-369-9263, gbyrnes@stny.rr.com
Monday
Bloomville
Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial, Riverside Cemetery, River Street.
Cooperstown
Lakewood Cemetery Association Memorial Day gathering, 2 to 4 p.m., Lakewood Cemetery, 182 County Highway 31. Flag raising at 2:30 p.m., refreshments, tours, commemoration.
Esperance
Getting Back to Our Roots, 1 to 4 p.m., Esperance Historical Museum, 123 Church St.
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m., Forms at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market St. Ends at Veterans Memorial in Neahwa Park for ceremony of remembrance.
South Kortright
Barbecued chicken sale, following 10 a.m. parade and service, Community Church, 10710 County Route 18. Until sold out. Salads, rolls and homemade pies too.
Unadilla
Memorial Day service, 10:30 a.m., in front of the Community House, 193 Main St.
Worcester
Brooks’ chicken sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., United Methodist Church, 111 Main St. Drive-thru only.
Tuesday
Afton
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Afton Central School, 29 Academy St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Cooperstown
Lakewood Cemetery Association annual meeting, 9 a.m., Lakewood Cemetery, 182 County Highway 31. All lot owners encouraged to attend. Bring lawn chairs and coffee.
Delhi
Red Cross bloor drive, noon to 5 p.m., Delhi Alliance Church, 16176 State Route 28. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Oneonta
Basic/Intermediate English conversation, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. For adult non-native speakers. Online. For info: LVODC607@gmail.com or 607-287-0036.
Sidney
Adult and Continuing Ed Program, 9 a.m. to noon, Sidney Civic Center, 21 Liberty St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Post No. 183, 22 Union St. For info and appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Walton
Adult and Continuing Ed program, 4 to7 p.m., Walton Elementary School, 42-66 North St. For info: 607-639-2811 before attending.
