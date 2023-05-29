Cooperstown
Preschool Tuesdays, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 New York 80. For info: FenimoreArt.org
Delhi
Dine-out for Cause, Eighty Main, 80 Main St. Portion of proceeds benefit Helios Care.
Open Swim, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., SUNY Delhi pool, 209 Kunsela Hall. For info: DelhiBroncos.com
Oneonta
Community Conversations, 8 to 9 a.m., Green Earth, 4 Market St. Interested in Oneonta, past, present and future? Join the conversation. For info: 607-287-8483.
Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7. For info: 607-432-5335, www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop, www.facebook.com/helioscare
hospice
Walton
One-on-One Tech Support sessions, 10 a.m. to noon William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Register in advance: 607-865-5929.
William B. Ogden Free Library, 42 Gardiner Place. Bridge Group, 11 a.m.; Knit & Crochet Group, 3 p.m. For info: 607-865-5929.
Bloomville
Bloomville Food Pantry, 1 to 3 p.m., Accessible behind St. Paul’s Church, 464 River St.
Cooperstown
Cooperstown Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 Church St. Call 607-547-8902 in advance for order pickup. Serving northern Otsego County residents.
Delhi
New Grange, 5 to 7 p.m., Bushel Collective, 106 Main St. Unscripted social, political, practical engagements, shop talk, etc. Organized by Catskill chapter of National Young Farmers Coalition. For info: info@bushelcollective.org
Hartwick
Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to noon, Hartwick Community Center, 3146 County Road 11. For info: 607-293-7331.
Oneonta
Living Well with Chronic Conditions, 5 to 7:30 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 305 Main St.
Oneonta History Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 183 Main St. For info: www.oneontahistory.org, 607-432-0960.
Red Cross blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23. For appointments: 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Sidney
Tri-Town Dance and Social Club dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., VFW, 133 West St. Every Wednesday. Music by DJ Steve Rutherford. $6 per person.
Worcester
Library Used Bookshop, 3 to 6:30 p.m., 168 Main St. Proceeds benefit Worcester-Schenevus Library. For info: 607-397-7309.
